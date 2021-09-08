The Cheapest Copies Of WarioWare: Get It Together In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Considering how absurdly bizarre previous WarioWare games have been, there’s a good chance Get It Together will most likely be the weirdest game you’ll play all year.

Announced during this year’s E3, WarioWare: Get It Together is the latest instalment in the much-beloved microgame series since 2018’s WarioWare Gold.

If you’ve never played a WarioWare game before, you’re in for a treat. Get It Together is a compilation of over 200 microgames, where the only way to win is to think and act fast. While playing it, you’ll roll through a series of different microgames that range from strumming a guitar to tweezing an armpit and dodging a torrential downpour of pigeon poop. Like I said, weird.

Get It Together will let you pick and choose from a roster of characters that have appeared in previous WarioWare games, with each of them having a unique ability that you can use to complete the microgame. The more microgames and stages you complete, the more character you’ll be able to unlock.

WarioWare: Get It Together also supports a co-op mode, with each player using one of their Nintendo Switch’s JoyCons.

If you’re dying to get your hands on this game ASAP, you can currently download a free demo via the Nintendo eShop. That should tide you over until the game officially launches on September 10.

Where can you grab a copy of WarioWare: Get It Together for cheap?

With a price tag of $69.95, the absolute cheapest copy available at the moment comes from Amazon Australia, which is selling WarioWare: Get It Together for $58 with free shipping included.

Other major retailers like JB Hi-Fi, Catch, and Kogan are selling it for $59. That’s not a major price difference, but you need to factor in shipping as well.

Here’s every major retailer that you can currently grab WarioWare: Get It Together from:

WarioWare: Get It Together will be available on the Nintendo Switch from September 10. Between this and Metroid Dread launching in early October, it’s currently a great time to be a Switch owner.