Watch Pokémon: Secrets Of The Jungle On Netflix, Get Free Friends In Sword And Shield

Released in Japan last December after a brief covid-19 delay, the 23rd film in Pokémon’s 25-year history makes its worldwide debut October 8 on Netflix. To celebrate the release of Pokémon: Secrets Of The Jungle, The Pokémon Company is giving out Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi — both as featured in the movie — in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Pokémon: Secrets Of The Jungle is basically a retelling of Tarzan. Deep in the Forest of Okoya lives a young boy named Koko. Raised by one of the ape-like Zarude, Koko is convinced that he himself is a Zarude. Koko’s worldview and self-perception are shattered by a chance meeting with Ash and Pikachu, which leaves the wild child wondering exactly what he is. Then some sort of danger threatens the forest, and the bonds of humans and Pokémon are put to the test.

If I had to guess the ending, I would say the forest then burns to the ground and we all learn an important lesson about Ash and Pikachu leaving well enough alone. Judging by the first trailer, I am probably very, very far off target.

We’ll know for sure come October 8, when we watch the new movie with two new Pokémon being distributed for Pokémon Sword and Shield for the film’s debut. Trainers interested in getting their Pokéballs on Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi just have to sign up for the Trainer’s Club by September 25. Both pocket monsters will arrive via emailed code on October 7, just in time for you to watch the new movie together.

Pokémon Go players should keep an eye out for special promotions as well as the launch date approaches. Fans are urged to load up the movie’s official website and sit and stare until it comes out.