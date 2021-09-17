See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Alex Walker

Published 60 mins ago: September 17, 2021 at 2:30 pm -
Image: Level-5

While there’s always a compulsion to play something for work/content purposes, there’s also the odd occasion where it’s just nice to wind down with something that’s not work related.

My recent journey through Tales of Arise it’s long, but very good — had me hankering for another JRPG that I’ve wanted to playthrough, but never been able to get around to. (It’s not necessarily by choice though: I was expecting to play [redacted] over the weekend, but codes for that still haven’t come in, so I’ll fill my lockdown gaming time with another title instead.)

It’s Ni No Kuni, or specifically the PC remaster of the original. I spent some time with the game when it first came out on the PS3, but as was often the case with big games on the PS3, I ended up a bit frustrated. I got sick of waiting for all the loading times. I wanted to move around a little more quickly, lose less times to Drippy’s bullshit menus.

And it’s not like September has any absence of games to work through — I would have happily played Eastward, but the game’s hardlocked to 1080p on PC for some bizarre reason, which really does its art a huge disservice. Gamedec also looks excellent for anyone who loves RPGs and detective adventures, but I think this weekend, I need a little bit of fantasy.

What are you playing this weekend?

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

