Australia Will Get Xbox Cloud Gaming From Tomorrow

Feel like playing Halo Infinite on your phone? Well for Australians, that’ll actually be an option later this year.

Australia typically isn’t the first cab off the rank when it comes to cloud gaming or new technologies, but as of tomorrow we’ll be on the same footing as Japan. Along with Brazil and Mexico, Xbox announced that Australians will be included in the next phase of the Xbox Cloud Gaming rollout, enabling all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users to stream titles straight through to their phones.

We’ve had access to the xCloud trial for a while, provided the bandwidth considerations weren’t a problem for you. And the time in beta has also allowed Microsoft to build out more touch controls for games, including Hades and Minecraft Dungeons.

Of course, it’s not just mobile gaming that’ll be available to Australians. The Xbox Cloud Streaming service is now accessible through browsers, or through the Xbox Windows app directly. There’s also plenty of games that are well suited to the less latency-friendly environment too, like Frostpunk, Darkest Dungeon, Curse of the Dead Gods, Sable and more. (Xbox doesn’t have a specific list for which games on Xbox Game Pass are cloud-supported, but you can go into the individual entry for every Game Pass title and check whether it says “Cloud Enabled”.)

Xbox also confirmed that Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite and the Left 4 Dead spiritual successor, Back 4 Blood, would all be cloud enabled at launch.

While the announcement means Australians will have access to cloud streaming as Xbox subscribers in Europe and the United States, New Zealand sadly isn’t included as part of the announcement. There’s no ETA on when it’ll be made available, but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we know.