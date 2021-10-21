Among Us Is Finally Coming To PlayStation And Game Pass

Better late than never, right? A year after Among Us blew up during the pandemic, and three years after it first released on Steam, Innersloth’s murder spree sim is finally coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles on December 14.

On PS4 and PS5 the game “comes with all of the previous content, a slew of new updates, and an exclusive Ratchet & Clank cosmetic in the future,” the studio wrote in a post on the PlayStation Blog. On Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, Among Us will be available through Game Pass. All versions of the game will support cross-play with one another, and cost $US5 ($7) to buy. Hopefully Microsoft follows Sony’s lead and throws in a Gears of War Lancer, or at least Master Chief’s helmet.

???? XBOX & PLAYSTATION – DEC 14, 2021 ???? Among Us is dropping on Xbox consoles, Xbox Game Pass, and PS4 & PS5! gather your crew – we've got Impostors to eject ⭐️ more info: https://t.co/bnvHu65Pjp pic.twitter.com/ATDUtLJZPu — Among Us ???? (@AmongUsGame) October 21, 2021

Among Us started on mobile and PC when it released in 2018, but didn’t find a huge audience until the COVID-19 lockdowns got underway in early 2020. By August it had hit over 400,000 concurrent players on Steam alone, thanks in part to the simple premise, and facilitating multiplayer drama that was perfect for Twitch streams. By October, even Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was playing it.

The developers at Innersloth have spoken before about how they weren’t prepared for the game’s sudden influx of players, and have been racing to update it with new content and port it to more platforms since. The game did come to Switch last December, but has remained a console exclusive on Nintendo’s hybrid handheld in the time since. That will finally change in just a couple months.

In the meantime, Innersloth has teased an upcoming collaboration with Epic Games in Fortnite. The free-to-play battle royale released an Imposters mode lifted straight out of Among Us over the summer, but failed to credit the indie game until just last week. Fortunately, the brands have since made-up.