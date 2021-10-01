The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles for $74.99, the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset for $129, and the Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 NVMe SSD (2TB) for $359.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4/PS5 game deals
- Deathloop – now $79 (down from $99.95)
- Demon’s Souls – $89 (down for $124.95)
- Far Cry 6: Gold Edition – $108 (down from $149.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – $99.95 (down from $124.95)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – now $74.90 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS4] – now $59 (down from $94.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Ultimate Edition [PS5] – now $79 (down from $124.95)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – now $58 (down from $99.95)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – now $44.98 (down for $89.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] – $99 (down from $124.95)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5] – $68 (down from $109.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5] – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 [PS4] – now $29.97 (down from $69.95)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – $49.98 (down from $99.95)
PS4/PS5 hardware and accessory deals
- Receive a $25 credit towards a PS5 DualSense Controller when you purchase FIFA 22.
- Receive a $25 credit towards Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart when you purchase a PS5 DualSense Controller.
- Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – $129 (down from $159.95)
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch console deals
- Nintendo Switch Lite – now $259 (down from $329.95)
Switch game deals
- Blasphemous: Deluxe Edition – now $41.97 (down from $69.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $39 (down from $69.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Monster Hunter Rise – now $58 (down from $79.95)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Persona 5 Strikers – now $49 (down from $69.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $109 (down from $124.95)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- WarioWare Get it Together! – now $58 (down from $69.95)
Switch hardware and accessory deals
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – now $89 (down from $99.95)
- Nintendo Switch Joy Cons – now $98.27 (down from $119.95)
- SanDisk Nintendo Cobranded MicroSDXC (128GB) – now $33.69 (down from $59)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $38 (down from $99.95)
- Biomutant – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles – $74.99 (down from $99.95)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – now $80.99 (down for $109.95)
- FIFA 22 – now $69 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $35.97 (down from $99.95)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – now $54 (down from $99.95)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – now $44.98 (down for $89.95)
- NBA 2K22 – now $80.90 (down from $109.95)
- Resident Evil Village – now $84 (down from $109.95)
- Star Wars Squadrons – now $14.98 (down from $59.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion – now $34 (down from $99.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- RIG 400 HX Headset – now $44.98 (down from $89.95)
- RIG 800 LX 2019 Headset – now $209 (down from $249.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – $629 (usually around $750)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – $429 (usually around $530)
- Corsair MP600 CORE M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 SSD (2TB) – now $387.06 (usually around $550)
- Corsair Vengeance LPX 64GB (2x32GB) DDR4 2400MHz C16 1.2V XMP 2.0 Memory – now $343.79 (down from $500)
- Crucial P2 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD (2TB) – now $287.80 (down from $340)
- Kingston A200 M.2 NVMe SSD (1TB) – $139.60 (usually around $180 to $200)
- Sabrent Rocket SSD (1TB) – $244.99 (down from $369.99)
- Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD (2TB) – $549 (down from $679)
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 NVMe SSD (2TB) – $359 (usually around $440)
- WD_Black SN850 NVMe PCIe Gen4 Internal SSD (1TB) – $235.60 (usually around $310)
Gaming headset deals
- Corsair Void Elite 7.1 Surround Sound Headset – now $79 (down from $129)
- Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset – now $209 (down from $279.95)
- Logitech G G935 Gaming Headset – now $257 (down from $369.95)
- Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Headset – now $100.35 (down from $169.95)
- Razer Kraken X Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – now $59 (down from $89)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset – now $79 (down from $104.95)
- RIG 500 Pro Gold Headset – now $99 (down from $129.95)
- SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset – $129 (down from $149)
Keyboard deals
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope Deluxe RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $249 (down from $299)
- Corsair K63 Wireless Cherry MX Red Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $165 (down from $199)
- EVGA Z15 RGB Gaming Keyboard – now $99 (down from $169)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $129 (down from $229)
- Logitech G Pro X TKL Modular Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $179 (down from $249)
- Logitech G915 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $289 (down from $399.95)
- Razer Huntsman Elite Optical Gaming Keyboard – now $259.36 (down from $379.95)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Optical Gaming Keyboard – now $159 (down from $219.95)
Laptop, desktop and tablet deals
- Alienware M15 R6 Gaming Laptop – now $2,378.99 (down from $2,798.99)
- Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop – now $2,464 (down from $2,899)
- Alienware M17 R4 Gaming Laptop – now $4,094 (down from $5,849)
- ASUS TUF A15 Gaming Laptop (Intel i7-1087H, 512GB SSD) – now $2,098 (down from $2,399)
- Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop – now $2,098.99 (down from $2,998.99)
Mice deals
- ASUS TUF M3 Gaming Mouse – $32.94 (down from $49)
- Corsair M65 Elite Gaming Mouse – $54.99 (down from $99)
- Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE Gaming Mouse – $139 (down from $159)
- Logitech G203 Hero Lightsync Gaming Mouse – $41 (down from $69.95)
- Logitech G604 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse – $119.89 (down from $169)
- Razer Basilisk X Gaming Mouse – $61.35 (down from $109.95)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse – $32.04 (down from $79.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse – $79 (down from $139.95)
- Razer Naga Trinity Chroma Gaming Mouse – $117.05 (down from $169.95)
- ROCCAT Burst Pro Gaming Mouse – now $69 (down from $99.95)
Monitor deals
- Alienware 27″ Gaming Monitor – now $539.40 (down from $899)
- Lenovo D27-30 27″ FHD Monitor – now $299 (down from $329)
- LG Ultragear 27GP83B 27″ QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor – now $579 (down from $699)
Other accessory and hardware deals
- ASUS RT-AC86U Dual Band Gigabit WiFi Gaming Router – now $272.98 (down from $369)
- ASUS ROG Strix Arion M.2 NVMe RGB SSD Enclosure – now $79 (down from $109)
- AUSELECT Gaming Chair – now $199.99 (down from $259.99)
- Elgato Wave:1 Condenser Microphone – now $189 (down from $239)
- Razer Seiren Mini Ultra-Compact Condenser Microphone – now $71 (down from $89.95)
- Thermaltake S100 Tempered Glass Micro ATX Case – now $89 (down from $110)