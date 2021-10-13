These Are The Best LEGO Deals In Australia Right Now

While collecting and building LEGO is a great way to kill time, the individual price tags for certain sets can be enough to make your heart race. Especially if it’s a major brand like Star Wars or Marvel.

While it looks like we’re going to be spending a bit more time inside during this current wave of lockdowns, building a brand new LEGO set is a nice way to keep your brain and hands busy.

If you’re a casual or hardcore LEGO collector, you know how pricey sets can get, so being able to save some money is always welcome. With that in mind, here are some of the best LEGO deals currently available in Australia.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Christmas isn’t too far away now (yes, you read that correctly), and this Mandalorian-inspired advent calendar is a fun way to count down the remaining days. It includes Christmas-themed minifigs for Mando and Grogu, and mini builds for a few iconic Star Wars ships. It’s a good gift for that LEGO or Star Wars obsessive in your life, and perfect for the person who loves both.

There’s also a LEGO Marvel advent calendar which is currently on sale, but the discount is only $6.

Speaking of The Mandalorian, Moff Gideon’s Imperial Light Cruiser from the second season’s finale is also on sale. It comes with minifigs for almost every main character from the show – BYO Boba Fett. This set is about 60cm long and 22cm wide, so clear out some shelf space before you start building it.

You can pick up the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser for $229 here.

This is a great little display set. While the more high-end LEGO Star Wars sets are usually reserved for the franchise’s iconic spaceships, every now and then, the company puts at something a bit smaller. There’s some fine attention to detail for this LEGO Probe Droid, making it one of those sets that look good no matter where you display it. Being able to save 26% off it is pretty good too.

There’s a lot of LEGO Star Wars deals available at the moment. This set is a nicely detailed recreation of Darth Vader’s meditation chamber from The Empire Strikes Back. It’s a good display piece that you can easily place on a shelf or desk.

Its usual $110 retail price is maybe a bit too much, but the $21 discount brings it down to something a bit more reasonable.

LEGO Busts (save up to $30.99)

If you’re someone who buys LEGO sets purely for the display value, this range is more or less made for you. This series hits all the big pop culture tentpoles, like Star Wars, Marvel and Batman, with some nicely detailed replicas of iconic masks, helmets and cowls.

These busts usually retail for $89.99 each. Here are the LEGO sets you can currently grab on sale:

LEGO Super Mario sets (save up to $41.99)

While your mileage may vary with the actual playability of the LEGO Super Mario sets, you can’t deny that they did a great job of translating the various Mario settings and characters into LEGO. Released last year, I’d say the biggest turn-off for this series was the fairly expensive price tags – especially the starter set, which is the only way you can get a Mario figure.

The good news is, a few of these LEGO sets are currently on sale, for prices that are easier to justify. With the new Luigi sets, now’s a good time to build up some expansions sets for cheap.

Is your green thumb more of a touch of death? Well, here’s a plant that you’ll never have to worry about killing. The LEGO Bird of Paradise has had $40.99 trimmed of its price tag, so you can pick it up for $129.

Do you have a lot of extra time on your hands and a bad case of football fever? The 3,898-piece replica for Old Trafford, the home ground stadium for Manchester United, could be the cure.

While this Old Trafford replica isn’t officially a part of LEGO’s amazing Architecture line, it has the same attention to detail that’d you expect from those sets. It’s even got the players’ tunnel and the United Trinity statue.

You can currently save 18% off the retail price of this expert LEGO Creator set and pick it up for $369. Just make sure you’ve got enough table or shelf space put aside for this LEGO set because its base area is about 47cm by 39cm.

LEGO has spared no expense for this 1,677 piece model of the Ferrari 488 GTE. This Technic set has an absurd level of detail, both inside and out. It’s such a faithful replica that the V8 engine even has moving pistons.

The LEGO Technic 488 GTE “AF Corse #51” is currently on sale for $249 on Amazon Australia, down from the usual RRP of $299.99.

It’s an undeniable fact that LEGO’s best non-branded series involve pirates. So a LEGO pirate set that gives you multiple build options is, by definition, the best, right? This LEGO Creator set gives you the choice of three full builds: a classic Pirate Ship, a rustic Pirates’ Inn and a mysterious skull-shaped hideaway.

This pirate LEGO set is currently on sale for $119, saving you $40.99 from its $159.99 price tag.

If pirate LEGO happens to be “your thing”, you can also grab the Pirates of Barracuda Bay set for $258.99, down from $299.99. This 2-in-1 set lets you either build out a pirate ship or an island shipwreck.

This Mos Eisley Cantina set might be the ultimate Star Wars set.

This set is a giant recreation of the infamous hive of scum and villainy from the first Star Wars, and is overflowing with minifigs, some of which are exclusively found here. There’s figures for Doctor Evazan, Long Snoot and that bat-faced alien you only see for all of one second.

This LEGO set has had its price slashed by $106 over at Amazon, so you’ll only be paying $423.99 instead of $529.99.

Personally? I find this LEGO set to be weirdly off-putting. Something about Micky and Minnie’s faces just doesn’t seem right (I think it’s the weird LEGO noses). But if you worship at the House of Mouse, this set seems like a no-brainer.

This LEGO Micky and Minnie Mouse set is currently on sale for $220, down from $279.99. That’s a total discount of $59.99 – or about $30 per mouse.