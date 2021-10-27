The Best Spirits To Share During A Christmas Gaming Session

‘Tis just about the season to be jolly. More than ever, this year it means there’s finally a chance to catch up with friends you haven’t seen for a while — and what better way to do that than over a nice drink of the best spirits during an IRL gaming session.
With that in mind, it’s definitely time to replenish your at-home bar. We’ve rounded up some of the best drops to share as you game away.
Starward Two-Fold Double Grain Australian Whisky ($65)
You can’t go past a locally made drink, a point which Starward Two-Fold Double Grain proves. Made from a combination of Australian malted barley and wheat, then distilled and matured in Australian red wine barrels, the result is tastes of sweet berries, burnt toast and vanilla.
7K Distillery Dry Chilli Gin ($90)
If you like your liquor with a little kick, this Tasmanian-made 7K Distillery Dry Chilli Gin is for you. This juniper-heavy gin starts off with notes of citrus — thanks to its orange peel blend — but a post blend with Carolina Reaper chilli adds a 20-second burn at the back of the palate.
Glenmorangie 10 ($70)
For an easy starting point into Scotch whisky, this friendly single malt from the Highland region has notes of orange, vanilla and toffee. It’s usually around $80, but is on sale at First Choice Liquor now for $70.
Reeftip Spice Rum
Nothing says ‘festivities’ like spiced rum, whether you’re adding it to eggnog or drinking it straight. Australian-made Reeftip Spice Rum pays homage to local ingredients with hints of blood orange, pineapple, ginger and cinnamon. Plus, even the bottle is eco-friendly.
Nikka From The Barrel Japanese Whisky ($90)
Whisky fans know that Japan makes the best spirits. Nikka’s From The Barrel is a rich and full-flavoured blended whisky, with a cinnamon, dark chocolate, pepper and toffee taste. If you add a few drops of water, you’ll reveal cacao and tingling spices. Beware though, at 51.4% it really packs a punch.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in