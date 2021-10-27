The Best Spirits To Share During A Christmas Gaming Session

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

‘Tis just about the season to be jolly. More than ever, this year it means there’s finally a chance to catch up with friends you haven’t seen for a while — and what better way to do that than over a nice drink of the best spirits during an IRL gaming session.

READ MORE

With that in mind, it’s definitely time to replenish your at-home bar. We’ve rounded up some of the best drops to share as you game away.

You can’t go past a locally made drink, a point which Starward Two-Fold Double Grain proves. Made from a combination of Australian malted barley and wheat, then distilled and matured in Australian red wine barrels, the result is tastes of sweet berries, burnt toast and vanilla.

If you like your liquor with a little kick, this Tasmanian-made 7K Distillery Dry Chilli Gin is for you. This juniper-heavy gin starts off with notes of citrus — thanks to its orange peel blend — but a post blend with Carolina Reaper chilli adds a 20-second burn at the back of the palate.

For an easy starting point into Scotch whisky, this friendly single malt from the Highland region has notes of orange, vanilla and toffee. It’s usually around $80, but is on sale at First Choice Liquor now for $70.

Nothing says ‘festivities’ like spiced rum, whether you’re adding it to eggnog or drinking it straight. Australian-made Reeftip Spice Rum pays homage to local ingredients with hints of blood orange, pineapple, ginger and cinnamon. Plus, even the bottle is eco-friendly.

Whisky fans know that Japan makes the best spirits. Nikka’s From The Barrel is a rich and full-flavoured blended whisky, with a cinnamon, dark chocolate, pepper and toffee taste. If you add a few drops of water, you’ll reveal cacao and tingling spices. Beware though, at 51.4% it really packs a punch.