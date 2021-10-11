See Games Differently

Bet You Can’t Guess All The Games Behind These AI Generated Images

Let’s try something a bit different for fun.

I read a great thread on the weekend which highlighted this neat little website called Neural Blender, which generates an image based off whatever prompt you put into it.

People knocked together a Scribbletaku-style guessing game off the back of this, so I figured it’d be fun for everyone to try.

Rules are simple. Below you’ll see a bunch of images. All you have to do: guess in the comments what game each image is trying to represent. I say trying, because the images are generated by machine learning which is going through hundreds of iterations on what it thinks that prompt is trying to represent.

Good luck! Fair warning: I don’t think anyone will get all of these. I did pay for the premium version so there are higher res versions of the images, so you’ve got plenty of detail to work with.

Still, if anyone actually gets game 4, you deserve some sort of prize. Don’t ask me what though.

Game 1

Game 2

Game 3

Game 4

Game 5

Game 6

Game 7

Game 8

Game 9

Game 10

Good luck!

  • Ugh. Stupid enter key, kill that previous dud comment of mine if you can.
    Game 1: Star Citizen (No clue. Also, lol, you said they were of games, so I’m wrong right off the bat)
    Game 2: Wipesout
    Game 3: Morrowind
    Game 4: I want to say it’s some kind of RTS… but all those blurred faces make me think something a ton of streamers would have done… Five Nights at Freddy’s?
    Game 5: Cyberpunk 2077 (No clue on this one tbh)
    Game 6: Far Cry Primal? (Honestly no idea on this either)
    Game 7: Horizon Zero Dawn
    Game 8: XCOM Enemy Unknown
    Game 9: Ashes of the Singularity
    Game 10: Dragon Age Inquistion

  • Game 1 is something space simmy I suspect. Let’s guess Star Citizen.

    Game 2 gives me Wipeout vibes but I feel like if you said wipeout to an AI it would throw up surfing references… so I’m guessing F Zero.

    Game 3 almost looks like an Unreal Tournament 99 level, the one with the nudes of the angel/devil… you know the one. So UT is my guess.

    Game 4 looks like an RTS but I have no idea which one.

    Game 5 looks like a night club or something, but again no idea.

    Game 6 has to be Horizon: Zero Dawn, right? That sure looks like a robot animal and a red haired humanoid.

    Game 7, from the colour palette alone my guess is Breath of the Wild.

    Game 8, no idea again. Colours kind of remind me of XCOM (2).

    Game 9, looks like another RTS. Starcraft perhaps?

    Game 10: Mountain Dew: The Game.

  • 1 Mass Effect
    2 Wipeout
    3 Wolfenstein
    4 Sim City
    5 CP2077
    6 Horizon Zero Dawn
    7 BOTW
    8 Overwatch
    9 StarCraft
    10 Neverwinter Nights

