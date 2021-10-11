Bet You Can’t Guess All The Games Behind These AI Generated Images

Let’s try something a bit different for fun.

I read a great thread on the weekend which highlighted this neat little website called Neural Blender, which generates an image based off whatever prompt you put into it.

People knocked together a Scribbletaku-style guessing game off the back of this, so I figured it’d be fun for everyone to try.

Rules are simple. Below you’ll see a bunch of images. All you have to do: guess in the comments what game each image is trying to represent. I say trying, because the images are generated by machine learning which is going through hundreds of iterations on what it thinks that prompt is trying to represent.

Good luck! Fair warning: I don’t think anyone will get all of these. I did pay for the premium version so there are higher res versions of the images, so you’ve got plenty of detail to work with.

Still, if anyone actually gets game 4, you deserve some sort of prize. Don’t ask me what though.

Game 1

Game 2

Game 3

Game 4

Game 5

Game 6

Game 7

Game 8

Game 9

Game 10

Good luck!