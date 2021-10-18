Dead By Daylight Is Selling Some Stupid Hellraiser NFTs

It’s the spooky season! And nothing says true horror like a popular video game deciding that now, despite everything we know and has come to pass, is the time to sell some NFTs.

Earlier today the Dead By Daylight Twitter account posted this tweet, saying that developers Behaviour had “worked with” a vampiric NFT licensing company to “adapt in-game models for use as NFTs”. Which really means lifting the models out of the game and selling them to suckers.

Behaviour worked with Boss Protocol over several months to adapt in-game models for use as NFTs and approved them prior to the release of Pinhead in DbD. The NFTs have a chance to grant access to the #Hellraiser chapter of DbD. pic.twitter.com/3ZZKq3uPYN — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) October 18, 2021

What’s especially shitty about this move, though, is that in addition to the inherent uselessness of the NFT itself, Behaviour are also saying that buying one will give only “a chance to grant access” to the upcoming Hellraiser chapter of Dead by Daylight. Not access, just a chance. So it’s a stupid lottery as well!

Unsurprisingly, reaction to that announcement tweet has not been positive, with fans replying:

– guess you guys missed the point of the film you’re cashing in on – so will you be offering refunds for the chapter? you should have disclosed this before it went on sale as many people would never want their money to go towards anything to do with nfts. – I am strongly opposed to the spread of NFTs and extremely disappointed to see the game that I love associated with them. – Even if you care literally nothing for the environmental effects of NFTs (which are staggering), Steam also bans all games involved with NFT transactions so uh, there’s zero scenarios in which this is good for anyone.

As gross as the situation is, some interesting digging by Dead by Daylight fans on Reddit has found that while Hellraiser creator Clive Barker recently won back control of the franchise, he doesn’t officially take control until December, making this a last desperate cash-grab from current owners Park Avenue before the handover.

Meaning it’s unclear how much of this involved the developers at all, and how much of it was simply licensing deals signed above their paygrades. If you’ve got this far and still don’t know what an NFT is, or why exactly they’re an enormous scam, here’s a very good and recent explainer: