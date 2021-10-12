See Games Differently

Deathloop, As Told By Steam Reviews

It’s safe to say that Deathloop stood tall as one of the most anticipated games of the year. Amid a release slate flush with sequels and remakes, here was a brand-new concept from Arkane, a studio that hasn’t missed in nearly a decade, making creative use of its time-loop feature to deliver a truly fresh experience.

Deathloop has been out in the wild for a few weeks now. So, among players, how’s it stacking up to the hype?

On Steam, one of two platforms (Deathloop is also out on PlayStation 5 and the Bethesda launcher, but c’mon, that’s not relevant), the game has racked up more than 8,000 user reviews. Of those, about three quarters are positive. Many of those reviews liken Deathloop to Arkane’s previous hits Dishonored and Prey, and the stellar standalone expansions for both. And then there are those who riff, with horrible puns, on the game’s name, saying that an absence of support means “we will forever be stuck in a deathloop of mediocre games.”

In the other corner, you’ll find folks slamming the game’s poor technical optimisation, which has resulted in some distracting instances of stuttering. There’s no shortage of critiques about its fundamental design, either — with some saying it’s little more than a lesser Hitman, albeit with magic powers and a first-person perspective — or a narrative that’s so undercooked it bears a high risk of salmonella. (For more on that, Polygon’s writeup of the ending’s pitfalls is a fantastic read.)

And, of course, some reviewers land squarely in the centre, saying Deathloop is fine but very “been there, done that” — perhaps, a jokester could argue, the highest accolade one could give a time-loop game. Here, in totality, is Deathloop, as told by the cyclical nature of Steam reviews.

  • It was a fun little game, but the hype it got seems to have more to do with how light-on it’s been for big AAA games recently. I had no performance issues at all on my machine (just a 3070, no problems with most settings maxed out).

    It had a great sense of style, the soundtrack was heaps of fun, and the minute-to-minute combat was solid and entertaining with lots of variations in powers to use to keep it interesting when taking down the same group of fools for the 20th time.

    I think what left me a little disappointed was that the promise of having to solve a ‘groundhog day’ mystery, where you needed to come up with a plan to take out all the targets on the one day, was waaaay too simple. Maybe I’m a little spoiled by the freedom given in the recent Hitman series but it’s actually all very linear when it comes down to it, with the game holding your hand and telling you exactly what to do next. I was expecting a big puzzle to unravel but instead it was all mansplained to me by Colt.

    The other disappointing part was the ending – after all the in-loop world building and time spent getting to know the antagonists, it all just….stops. It’s hinted that there’s some good reasons for Colt and Julianna’s varying viewpoints on the loop, but you don’t get to see those play out. What’s the state of the world after Colt breaks the loop? Did the world end a long time ago? Did he really break the loop at all, or has he just changed the nature of the anomaly (since they’re still on the same site at the end). There should have been some tangible consequences for Colt’s decision.

    But still – I had a fun time with this and I’d definitely recommend it on PC on special. On PS5, not so much due to the ridiculous FOV settings.

