Destiny 2 Fans React To Bungie Vaulting Forsaken

Forsaken isn’t the first and likely won’t be the last Destiny 2 expansion that gets culled. But judging by this morning’s reactions, fans aren’t ready to let Cayde-6’s farewell go that easily.

The move was announced overnight Australian time, with Bungie confirming that the Tangled Shore and the Forsaken expansion would be vaulted when The Witch Queen comes out next February. We won’t be saying goodbye to all the Tangled Shore’s characters or content, which is good because cutting it entirely would have meant losing a ton of things that don’t appear elsewhere. The Warden of Nothing strike will still remain, as will The Dreaming City, the Scorn, the Proving Grounds strike, and the Battlegrounds activities.

Importantly, Spider’s material exchange ability — where you could trade legendary shards for various space flowers and things you need for purchasing ascendant shards or exotics from the vault — is being transferred to Master Rahool in the Tower.

So what’s being cut exactly? Well, the story part where Cayde-6 dies. (But hey, at least we still get to keep Exodus Crash, one of Destiny’s worst strikes.)

Bungie: we are vaulting forsaken! And the tangled shore! And all the year 4 content that people are actively still playing! Yay!

The entire playerbase: pic.twitter.com/8BVOSSD5iI — Karli @ sketch comms OPEN ✨ (@abracafckyou) October 7, 2021

MotherFUCKERS. Bungie are deleting another full-priced expansion from the game. You paid $40+ for it? Welp, it's disappearing soon. No other MMO does this, or has ever done this. https://t.co/Cky3aMe2Nr — Demonic Terrorson (@DominicTarason) October 7, 2021

Every so often I think about playing @DestinyTheGame again, and then @Bungie makes some obnoxious decision like they did today with vaulting Forsaken with the launch of The Witch Queen. How they're not hemorrhaging players on the daily is a mystery to me. — Copilot | New Account (@akaTheReddBaron) October 7, 2021

I still can't fathom this. Live service payment models are just completely fucked in the head. Entire heaps of art, writing, music, level design, acting, just… gone like some kind of corporate vandalism. Fuck this. https://t.co/NMpNL5pf0H — Séamus // Ophiolith (@Ophiolith) October 7, 2021

What’s weird about the process is how Bungie has opted to chop all of it up into different pieces, rather than just cutting all Forsaken content entirely. For instance, one of the best hand cannons in the game comes from Forsaken: Ace of Spades.

So it’s interesting to see that as part of this Forsaken cull, there’ll also be a new bit of DLC from December 7, when the Forsaken content will become free-to-play. If you’ve already bought Forsaken, you’ll receive the pack and all of its exotics automatically.

Beginning on December 7, the Forsaken Pack will be available for purchase and will include access to the Last Wish raid and the Shattered Throne dungeon, as well as access to all of the Forsaken Exotics. The Forsaken Pack will also include three Forsaken Ciphers that can be used to instantly unlock your choice of Forsaken Exotics (not including raid and dungeon Exotics) via the Exotic kiosk in the Tower. Everyone who previously purchased Forsaken will automatically own the new Forsaken Pack and will receive the three Forsaken Ciphers directly in their inventory. If you already have every Forsaken Exotic weapon, those Ciphers will be converted to Ascendant Shards.

This part will really only affect those who have come into Destiny 2 from Xbox Game Pass, where there’s a higher propotion of new Destiny 2 players that haven’t stuck with the game for 15 seasons. And yet, still, for all those players going on that journey — Forsaken‘s story is still one of the best beats Destiny has. It was confident, it revitalised the game after a rocky launch. It was huge — no other expansion has been as massive as Forsaken ever since, and is ever likely to be, because Bungie is now independent and it doesn’t have the same access to support studios like it once did.

But most importantly for many with Forsaken: players paid good money for it.

ngl i sighed every time anything post forsaken sent me to the tangle shore but also lol at defending bungie deleting another thing we paid £40 — game builder garbage (@lefishy) October 7, 2021

This is a sad day but I knew it was inevitable. The greatest dlc @Bungie has ever put out, must leave for more room. It’s bittersweet because we are receiving new content, but is incredibly sad to see it go. Forsaken was a masterpiece, the Tangled Shore will be missed ???? https://t.co/zHVCGxHfYd — Josh (@KingJosh_____) October 7, 2021

Woke up today to find out Forsaken for D2 is being vaulted. I just spent $30 buying that expansion for a friend to play through it. Come to find out not only is it going free to play on December 7th but February 22nd the expansion gets vaulted. Thanks @Bungie @DestinyTheGame pic.twitter.com/y55rAeJAdE — Matt ???????????? S (@mattsherm95) October 7, 2021

While I understand the need for Vaulting, I really do, it's just such a shame to keep losing so much story context. I can't really recommend any of my friends to pick up this game because they'll be so lost. There's no help for it, I just wish there was a better… story archive. — Kitten, destroyer of everything (@Inkspot_Fox) October 7, 2021

Some players have accepted the change — if not necessarily welcomed — because vaulting is just now part of the fabric of how Destiny 2 works. (Not everyone buys that argument though, especially with games like Warframe that continually add expansions.) But in exchange, there’s been calls for Bungie to overhaul how Destiny 2 presents its story, especially to new players.

Being automatically dropped into the Cosmodrome when starting New Light, for instance, or running 15 lost sectors in Shadowkeep isn’t much of a story introduction.

With Forsaken vaulting we really need some sort of story recap for new players. Cayde, Uldren, blueberries need to know their significance and how they play into the bigger story. It would be pretty sad to see people not knowing who they are — ????Destiny Hallo-meme???? (@destiny_thememe) October 7, 2021

Does it suck that we’re losing the Forsaken DLC? Yeah it does, but Bungie has good reasons for this. Many of today players were not even around for the original release of Forsaken but went back and played it. With the current new light story and other new content we’ll be fine — BufftatJunkie (@BufftatJunkie) October 7, 2021

I guess I'm fine with this. Tangled Shore isn't too interesting to me, and while the Forsaken campaign is great, it's not exactly something players play all the time. Dreaming City staying is excellent. — Yujin (@YujinTheDragon) October 7, 2021

it does suck seeing the content go because it’s a great story. One of the best stories in the franchise.

At the same time, I did get my $40 dollars worth from it, and I don’t really play most of the content from it anymore.

Still, maybe add optional content downloading sometime? https://t.co/kHTHbURCUa — Mateo Zuloaga (@mateozuloaga_) October 7, 2021

Alternatively, some have suggested what most are thinking: if the technical debt in Destiny 2 is so great that sunsetting paid content is the only viable option the developers have, maybe there should be a Destiny 3 that’s better built from the ground-up to support the current live-service model.

I like Destiny 2 alot but honestly they should've just made a Destiny 3 on a new engine that's better suited for an MMO if their current engine is this much of a mess that it can't support keeping content in the game like you'd expect an MMO to do. https://t.co/D1z7vlyPIk — Eviscerator Mk2™???? (@EvisceratorMK2) October 7, 2021

Given we’re already into the 15th season of Destiny 2, and it’s four years since the MMO shooter launched, a next-gen only sequel in 2023 or 2024 makes a lot of sense.

Alternatively: given that COD fans are more than happy with Warzone and new releases totalling 200GB or more — and then there’s Flight Simulator and it’s enormous footprint on PC or console as more world updates, planes and livieries are added — maybe fatter updates aren’t such a bad thing.

“I would rather have a 300gb game with lots of content and stuff to do, rather than have a 100gb game with content that I paid for knowing it’ll go away within the next few years,” one user mused on the Destiny sub-reddit.