Drifblim Carries People Away, Never To Be Seen Again

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Drifblim!

Drifblim Details

Type: Ghost/Flying

Average Height: 3′ 11″

Average Weight: 15 kg.

First Added In Generation IV

The nights are getting cooler, the leaves on trees are starting to turn orange and yellow, and spooky decorations are popping up all around. Those are the signs that we have entered the best month of the year: October. And as is tradition around these parts (these parts being this dumb weekly series where I bully Pokemon for a few hundred words) all through October we will be covering spooky, creepy, and scary ghost-type Pokemon. We are starting the month off with a special entry, Drifblim. It’s a big ol’ ballon ghost that is out of control and will carry you or your loved ones off to… somewhere! Nobody really knows.

Why is this big floating ghost so special? Well, it’s the evolved form of Drifloon, the third Pokemon I covered in this oddly long-running feature. Hard to believe this thing is in its third year now. So years later, let’s finally get to Drifblim.

In a lot of ways, it’s exactly what I expected: A bigger balloon. This is useful to Drifblim as one problem Drifloon faced was being unable to lift most kids. That’s not a problem for this bigger balloon creature. In fact, according to Bulbapedia, Drifblim has been known to grab full-grown adults and take them to places unknown. Some speculate that it’s actually carrying them to the other side.

But I think there’s a more obvious and less creepy explanation. It’s said in Pokedex entries that Drifblim has no control over where it drifts. All it can do is lower itself by deflating. (It does this to grab people and Pokemon.) If that’s the case, then not only does nobody know where Drifblim is taking people, but I’d assume it doesn’t even know either. It, like its victims, is just along for the ride. A leaf in the wind. A purple balloon in the breeze. A feather in th- OH NO!! Watch out!! POWER LINES!!!!

Random Facts

According to one Pokedex entry, a man once took a trip on a Driftblim. However, he never returned and is still missing to this day. Maybe he was taken away to the spirit dimension?

Or more likely, he was drunk, fell off somewhere over the ocean, and died. Happy Halloween.

Apparently, if you spot one of these they just vanish. Nevermind. These things aren’t real. Sorry, I wasted your time.

Best Comment From Last Week

“Camerupt Literally Explodes When It Gets Angry” they should call it Gamerupt” -Mount_Prion

OK, buddy. You clearly are better than me at this whole thing. So you are now in charge of this feature!