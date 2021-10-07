Dune’s Final Trailer Sets the Stage for All-Out War

Yeah, turns out all those soldiers and giant sand worms are gonna be up to something in Denis Villeneuve’s new take on the sci-fi icon.

Just now a few weeks away from its release later this month, Warner Bros. has dropped a “final” trailer for Dune. Most of its new footage comes in the way of expanding scenes we’ve already seen — there are longer cuts from Paul (Timothée Chalamet) having a conversation about his dreams of Chani (Zendaya) with Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa), more of Duncan’s big fight scenes, and, of course, ornithopters, ornithopters everywhere. But if there’s a running theme throughout all of this trailer in particular it’s about Paul realising the danger his father (Duke Leto, played by Oscar Isaac) and his family is in when they arrive to rule over the planet Arrakis, and the early stages of the war waged by House Harkonnen to lay House Atreides low.

This means, even as we get more conversational snippets, a lot of this trailer is more focused on the big picture action of the movie — lots of Ornithopter chases, Duncan’s big brawl with the Harkonnen forces, massive clashes between the Harkonnen and Atreides forces caught unaware by the duplicity of Arrakis’ former ruler, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård). There are even a few sand worms and Paul’s famous “fear is the mind killer” line thrown in for good measure!

Suffice to say, it’s a bit more of a typical movie trailer for Dune than we’ve seen compared to what’s come before, pitching it more as the big picture Denis Villeneuve would much, much prefer you to go see on a big theatre.

Dune hits Australian theatres on Decmber 2.