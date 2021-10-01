Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Far Cry 6 In Australia

Sun, surf, and social revolution – Far Cry 6 has it all. After a three year wait, the latest instalment of the long-running action-adventure shooter is just around the corner.

Set on the tropical island of Yara, which is currently under the thumb of a fascist dictatorship, Far Cry 6 puts you into the boots of freedom fighter Danji Rojas, as you fight alongside local revolutionaries to liberate your fellow people.

To do this, you’ll need to take to the streets and jungle of Yara, where you’ll resort to guerilla tactics to take down Yara’s current ruler, “El Presidente” Antón Castillo – played by Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad), who continues his recent run of villainous performances.

Most importantly, you’ll be able to pick up some animal companions along the way, which include a punk rock rooster, a wiener dog in a battle-ready wheelchair, and a denim-jacket wearing crocodile.

So where can you pick up one of the many editions of Far Cry 6 for cheap?

Wait, how many different editions of Far Cry 6 are there?

Far Cry 6 is one of the biggest releases of 2021, and Ubisoft has pulled out all the stops when it comes to buying a copy of it. There’s the standard edition ($99.95), a “Gold Edition” that includes a Season Pass ($149.95), and an “Ultimate Edition” which also includes a Season Pass and multiple extra content packs ($179.95, exclusive to EB Games).

If you preorder the game, you’ll receive the Libertad Pack DLC, which includes the Disco Locos, a deadly disc launcher, and a Libertad outfit for your doggy buddy, Chorizo.

JB Hi-Fi is also offering a “Limited Edition” version of the standard Far Cry 6, which includes an exclusive Jungle Expedition Pack that contains an outfit, weapon and weapon charm.

EB Games has a similar deal for exclusive DLC with the standard edition of the game. Also known as the “Yara Edition”, you’ll get Croc Hunter Pack which includes an outfit, weapon, weapon charm and vehicle accessory. EB is also the only place where you can grab the Ultimate Edition of the game.

So where can you get a cheap copy of Far Cry 6?

For both editions of Far Cry 6, it looks like Amazon Australia has the cheapest prices going across every available console: $69 for the standard edition and $108 for the Gold Edition, with free shipping too.

After that, most retailers seem to be offering the standard edition for around the $79 mark, while Big W is the only place offering a discount for the Gold Edition ($134).

Here’s every major retailer in Australia that you can currently buy the standard edition of Far Cry 6 from:

Amazon Australia : $69 + free shipping (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $69 + free shipping (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) The Gamesmen : $78 (PS4 | Xbox) and $89.95 (PS5)

: $78 (PS4 | Xbox) and $89.95 (PS5) Kogan : $79 + free shipping with Kogan First account (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $79 + free shipping with Kogan First account (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) JB Hi-Fi : $79 + includes Jungle Expedition DLC (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $79 + includes Jungle Expedition DLC (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Dick Smith : $79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Big W : $79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Target : $79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Catch : $79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) EB Games: $99.95 + includes Croc Hunter DLC (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

And for you fancier types, here’s where you can get the Gold Edition of Far Cry 6 with a discount in Australia:

Amazon Australia : $108 + free shipping (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $108 + free shipping (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Big W : $134 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $134 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) JB Hi-Fi : $149 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $149 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Catch : $149 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $149 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) The Gamesmen : $149.95 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $149.95 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) EB Games: $149.95 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

Far Cry 6 will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on October 7.