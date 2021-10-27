GOTY Contender Death’s Door Heads To PlayStation And Switch Next Month

Announced today via Sony’s State of PlayStation event and on Twitter via Devolver Digital, Acid Nerve’s acclaimed dungeon crawler Death’s Door makes the jump from PC and Xbox to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on November 23.

Nintendo and Sony console owners have been clamoring for a chance to play the beloved indie Zelda-like action-adventure since it dropped for PC and Xbox back in July. With its charming graphics and simple-but-satisfying combat it charmed the hell out of players on both platforms, and even got our reviewer, Ethan Gach, gushing about it.

Within five minutes of starting Death’s Door I knew I was going to love it. The combat was basic but weighty. The visual presentation was sparse but bespoke. Its music, sometimes pastoral and serene, sometimes grim and despairing, made no secret that something special was going on, and my love for the indie action-RPG only continues to grow.

The PlayStation version announcement was followed by a message indicating that preorder customers on those platforms would also be receiving a copy of Titan Souls, developer Acid Nerve’s 2D top-down action-adventure game, originally released for Windows, PS4, PlayStation Vita, and Android back in 2015.