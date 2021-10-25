See Games Differently

GTA Trilogy Trailer Removes Confederate Flag

8

Ethan Gach

Published 2 hours ago: October 26, 2021 at 8:30 am -
Filed to:2nd millennium
american civil warcapcomcharleston church shootingflags of the confederate states of americagood times aheadgrand theft autogta iiilost cause of the confederacymusiciansphil cassidyrockstar gamestwitchwars involving the united states
GTA Trilogy Trailer Removes Confederate Flag
Tommy meets Phil near the end of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. (Screenshot: Rockstar Games / EJrM FILMS / Kotaku)

The remastered Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy appears to be leaving the Confederate flag behind based on its recent trailer. Revealed last week, the footage offers a brief glimpse of arms dealer Phil Cassidy, but this time without the symbol of Southern slavery on his shirt.

Cassidy, a recurring GTA character, is only visible for a split second in the new trailer, but at 0:34 you can clearly see him sporting a black t-shirt with a skull across the front instead of his usual Confederate flag. It’s unclear if this means that all depictions of the Confederate flag have been removed from the remasters, though it seems unlikely that Rockstar Games would make that alteration only for the trailer.

Phil Cassidy in the original version of GTA: Vice City (left) compared to how he appears in the remaster (right). (Screenshot: Rockstar / Kotaku) Phil Cassidy in the original version of GTA: Vice City (left) compared to how he appears in the remaster (right). (Screenshot: Rockstar / Kotaku)

The studio did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A gun freak and drunk, Cassidy appears in GTA III, Vice City, Liberty City Stories, and Vice City Stories. Vice City is where he’s featured the most prominently, however, and it’s the only game in which he’s wearing the Confederate flag on his clothes. Over the course of the games, Cassidy loses one of his arms when one of his moonshine bombs accidentally explodes, and is generally an arsehole fuckup, so it’s not exactly an endorsement of the symbol.

The Confederate flag, long a symbol of Southern states igniting a bloody Civil War in defence of slavery, has recently come under renewed scrutiny as more and more white people realise how racist it is. Apple removed games that featured it from the App Store back in 2015. Just last year, Twitch banned the Confederate flag from appearing anywhere on its streaming platform.

It’s also become increasingly common for studios to cut other offensive content from games before re-releasing them. Just this month, Capcom removed suggestive comments and upskirting from its new VR version of Resident Evil 4, though the original version of the game is still available on Steam. In Rockstar’s case, GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas were removed from sale prior to the Trilogy’s arrival on November 11.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I don’t understand why. Vice is set in the ’80s, so it seems wired to change something like this. It’s not like the people who actually care about that are going to play the game. They’re all on Twitter complaining about stuff. They have no time to actually play games.

    Reply

  • That’s concerning. All these games really pushed the bounties as they were when they were released.

    Once you start changing one thing it implies that anything you haven’t changed has been endorsed. (eg. why is the confederate flag offensive but the scooter is still called the ‘faggio’).

    The guy wearing the shirt is a clown. He was a pisstake then, it’s a shame Rockstar are scared that society can’t understand satire anymore.

    Reply

    • Probably because a lot of people have been talking about the confederate flag for years and brought to the attention of white people how meaningfully discriminatory it is, and this sort of move is not an implicit endorsement of every other offensive thing but a step in a process of making games more accessible to wider and more diverse audiences. I’m sure if other offensive things were brought to people’s attention we’d be (rightfully) trying to change those too.

      I do like this point though – I wonder how Rockstar decided where to draw their line; was it purely based on negative media attention or a genuine desire for inclusivity? I think probably a blend of both, but in that case how did they decide which things to remove and which could stay, or was it just that some things escaped attention?

      Reply

      • I get that people are offended by the flag, but it’s a part of history and this character is a tool. Do we have to go back and remove anything historical that might offend anyone? Should this kind of thing also apply to film or other forms of art when they’re reproduced? Do we edit the racism out of every piece of sh*t who’s ever been portrayed?

        It’s a ridiculous conversation, but it’s a slippery slope and no matter how you change it you’re going to offend some nutters while pandering to others. Would have just been better to leave it and avoid the conversation. Say it’s art and that it has context that adults are expected to understand.

        Put a Assassins Creed style disclaimer on the splash screen with a trigger warning and all the other sensible stuff people should already understand, then don’t touch it.

        Reply

        • There’s truth to what you say but it’s certainly more complicated than say, a controversial mini game or artistic license.

          Given the last few years and the multitude of bans, laws and restrictions that have been introduced since, I have a feeling it’s easier to deal with a little backlash and remove it all together rather than the potential consequences down the line.

          The only people to blame here are the ones who took an already controversial icon and removed all debate over its purpose and place in society.

          Reply

  • Games being changed to be appealing to a more diverse audience is a good thing. Removing the confederate flag does not in any material way impact your enjoyment of the game but it may make someone else more comfortable picking it up. I don’t know why people are resistant to things like this.

    Reply

    • You’re fighting the wrong battle here. Nobody sensible thinks that way.

      The original decision to put that shirt on the guy wouldn’t have been an accident. It’s there to establish the character and add context as to his values. So yeah, the game (in a tiny way) IS worse without the shirt.

      Adults should be expected to understand context. I don’t like pandering to those who can’t.

      Reply

  • So is this gonna be a new edited version of the original or the censored version with extra stuff removed/changed?

    I don’t care about the removal of the flag, it’s fairly obvious why I’m just curious if we get the original cutscenes or the ones with strategically placed shopping bags.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.