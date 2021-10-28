Here’s Every Upcoming Video Game Release Date

Video games are a lot like years: They start coming, then they don’t stop coming, and they don’t stop coming, and they…yeah. Then you’ve got the games industry’s tectonically shifting release calendar, defined by an endless march of delays and cancellations. Even if you’re the most avid gamer, it’s a lot to keep track of! So let us help. We’ve put together a comprehensive rundown of every video game release date on the horizon.

OK, fine, obviously this isn’t literally every game coming out between now and the heat death of the universe. There are more games than one could possibly keep track of these days, not all of which may be of interest to the average person. And that’s to say nothing of the slew of smaller games that look fantastic but don’t have solid release dates and thus slip through the cracks, unfortunately.

Still, what follows comprises a whole bunch of the video games coming out in the foreseeable future.

All right, with the housekeeping out of the way, to quote Sonic the Hedgehog from the multiplayer mode of Sonic Adventure 2 Battle, let’s do this!

What games will be released in 2021?

November 2021

First Class Trouble | November 2 (PS4, PS5)

World War Z | November 2 (Switch)

Just Dance 2022 | November 4 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 | November 5 (Switch)

Call of Duty: Vanguard | November 5 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Airborne Kingdom | November 9 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Football Manager 2022 | November 9 (PC)

Forza Horizon 5 | November 9 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 | November 9 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy | November 11 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

Skyrim Anniversary Edition | November 11 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Bright Memory: Infinite | November 11 (PC)

Battlefield 2042 | November 19, delayed from October 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Shin Megami Tensei V | November 12 (Switch)

The Wild at Heart | November 16 (PS4, Switch)

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition | November 18 (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

UnDungeon | November 18 (PC, Xbox One)

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl | November 19 (Switch)

Farming Simulator 22 | November 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

Death’s Door | November 23 (PS4, PS5, Switch)

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker | November 23 (PC, PS4, PS5)

Oddworld: Soulstorm | November 29 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Beyond A Steel Sky | November 30 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

December 2021

Solar Ash | December 2, delayed from October 25 (PC, PS4, PS5)

Danganronpa Decadence | December 3 (Switch)

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp | December 3 (Switch)

Halo Infinite | December 8 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Among Us | December 14 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5)

Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach | December 16 (PS4, PS5)

TBD 2021

The Anacrusis | Spring 2021 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Anno: Mutationem | 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5)

A Short Hike | Spring 2021 (PS4)

Card Shark | 2021 (PC, Switch)

Braid: Anniversary Edition | 2021 (PS4, PS5)

Fall Guys | Spring 2021 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Heavenly Bodies | Late 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5)

Kid A Mnesia | 2021 (PS5)

Martha Is Dead | Summer 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Life is Strange: True Colours | Summer 2021 (Switch)

Loop Hero | Summer 2021 (Switch)

Nobody Saves the World | 2021 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Scorn | 2021 (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Soup Pot | 2021 (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt | 2021 (PC, PS5)

Wytchwood | Summer 2021 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

What games will be released in 2022?

January 2022

Monster Hunter Rise | January 12 (PC)

God of War | January 14 (PC)

Pokémon Legends Arceus | January 28 ( Switch)

Life is Strange Remastered Collection | February 1 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human | February 4, delayed from December 7 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Elden Ring | February 25, delayed from January 21 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Sifu | February 22 (PC, PS4, PS5)

The King of Fighters XV | February 17 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Horizon Forbidden West | February 18 (PS4, PS5)

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen | February 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Saints Row | February 25 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

March 2022

Gran Turismo 7 | March 4 (PS4, PS5)

Triangle Strategy | March 4 (Switch)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin | March 18 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands | March 25 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

April 2022

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl | April 28 (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

November 2022

Starfield | November 11 (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

TBD 2022, 2023, and Beyond

A Plague Tale: Requiem | 2022 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

A Quiet Place | TBD

Abandoned | 2022 (PS5)

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp | Spring 2022, delayed from December 3, 2021 (Switch)

Atomic Heart | TBA (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora | 2022 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Avowed | TBD (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Babylon’s Fall | TBD (PS4, PS5, PC)

Bayonetta 3 | 2022 (Switch)

Bear and Breakfast | 2022 (PC, Switch)

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk | TBD, delayed from 2021 (PC, Switch)

Bright Memory: Infinite | TBD (Xbox Series X/S)

The Callisto Protocol | 2022

Company of Heroes 3 | 2022 (PC)

Contraband | TBA (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

CrossfireX | TBD (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Cyberpunk 2077 | Early 2022 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Dead Space | TBA (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Diablo IV | TBA (PC)

The Division Heartland | 2022 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Earth Defence Force 6 | 2022, delayed from 2021 (PS4, PS5)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising | 2022

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes | 2023

Everwild | TBA (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Evil Dead: The Game | February 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

Fable | TBA (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Far: Changing Tides | TBD (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Forspoken | Autumn 2022 (PC, PS5)

Ghost Recon: Frontline | TBD (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Ghostwire: Tokyo | Early 2022, delayed from 2021 (PC, PS5)

God of War: Ragnarok | 2022, delayed from 2021 (PS4, PS5)

Goodbye Volcano High | 2022, delayed from 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5)

Gotham Knights | 2022, delayed from 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Grand Theft Auto V | March 2022, delayed from November 2021 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Hello Neighbour 2 | TBD (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Hogwarts Legacy | 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Hollow Knight: Silksong | TBD (PC, Switch)

Kingdom Hearts trilogy | TBD (Switch)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land | Autumn 2022 (Switch)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel | 2022 (Switch)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | TBD, delayed from Spring 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

Little Devil Inside | 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Switch)

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum | 2022, delayed from 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope | 2022 (Switch)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns | March (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

Marvel’s Wolverine | TBD (PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | 2023 (PS5)

Metal Slug Tactics | 2022 (PC, Switch)

Metroid Prime 4 | TBD (Switch)

Neon White | Early 2022 (PC, Switch)

Nour: Play WIth Your Food | TBD (PC, PS5)

The Outer Worlds 2 | TBD (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals | 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)

Planet of Lana | 2022 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Pragmata | 2023, delayed from 2022 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Rainbow Six Extraction | January 2022, delayed from September 16, 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Redfall | Summer (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Replaced | 2022 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Rune Factory 5 | March 2022 (Switch)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 | TBD (Xbox Series X/S)

Shadowrun Trilogy | 2022 (Switch)

Shredders | February 2022, delayed from December 2021 (Xbox Series X/S)

Slime Rancher 2 | 2022 (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Sol Cresta | TBD (PC, PS4, Switch)

Somerville | 2022

Souldiers | Spring 2022 (PC)

Splatoon 3 | 2022 (Switch)

Star Ocean The Divine Force | 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Stray | Early 2022, delayed from 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League | 2022 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge | 2022 (PC, Switch)

Total War: Warhammer III | Early 2022, delayed from 2021 (PC)

Tunic | TBD (PC, Xbox One)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves | Early 2022 (PC, PS5)

We Are OFK | 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | Winter 2022 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)