Here’s This Year’s Winners Of The Australian Game Developer Awards

It’s been a massive year for Australian video games and their creators. So it’s no surprise this year’s annual Australian Game Developer Awards was hotly contested.

We’ve written before about how Queensland-made games were having a stellar year in particular, and it’s no surprise that multiple Queensland studios took home the biggest awards. The annual Game of the Year award was given to Unpacking, the zen-like adventure about moving homes.

Webbed, the adorable platformer about a spider trying to save her boyfriend from an evil bird, won the award for Excellence in Gameplay. Gameloft Brisbane also took home a win for their work on The Oregon Trail, which launched on Apple Arcade earlier this year.

Other states were well represented, though. Studio of the Year went to Black Lab Games, makers of the deeply authentic Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector and Battlestar Galactica Deadlock, one of the few genuinely good Battlestar Galactica video games. The Artful Escape‘s psychedelic visuals took out Excellence in Audio and Excellence in Art, making it the only title this year to win two awards.

On the individual front, Wargaming Sydney’s Ashley Van Wyngaard and Joy Everafter Stories’ Kathleen Smart jointly won the Rising Star Award. Wargaming Sydney general manager Steve Wang won the year’s Adam Lancman Award for his contributions to local video game development.

Here’s the full list of winners:

For more information on the winners, head to the official GCAP site. You can also check out the winners of last year’s ADGAs here.