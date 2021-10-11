See Games Differently

I Have Seen Hell, And It Is Epic Thinking About A Fortnite Movie

1

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: October 12, 2021 at 8:30 am -
Filed to:battle royale game
epic gamesfadsfads and trendsfortnitefortnite battle royalespace jam 3tencenttravis scottvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows games
I Have Seen Hell, And It Is Epic Thinking About A Fortnite Movie
Image: Epic Games

“Epic Games is considering launching an entertainment division focused on scripted video programming”. Funny how a sentence can feel both so absurd and yet so inevitable at the same time.

A report on The Information claims that Epic, flush with Fortnite money and not entirely knowing how to spend it beyond video games, are looking at getting into video content. And that one of the first projects discussed is “a feature film based on Fortnite”.

I know, Fortnite launched as a game that had its own “story”. And that as its battle royale mode grew, it too developed its own “story”. But come on, we both know what a Fortnite movie would look like, and it wouldn’t be a low-budget horror flick about a group of friends banding together to kill zombies.

Fortnite as it exists in 2021 is a hyper-capitalist melting pot of intellectual property, where things people remember from their childhoods do battle against things people have seen in advertisements. It is, as I’ve already described it, Ready Player One without the literary aspirations. It is Space Jam 3, finally free of its basketballing obligations. It is this:

There is not a single possible timeline where a Fortnite movie is not an exercise in the further diminishment of the motion picture, one more experiment in seeing how effective two-hour commercials can be. And yet if you survey those timelines, it’s also impossible seeing one where this movie doesn’t get made. Doesn’t tease itself agonisingly in its own game, promoted breathlessly by Travis Scott as he wears a K-Pop band’s tshirt and throws a football to Iron Man — wearing a Chiefs jersey — who then dunks it into a basketball ring that transforms into a McNugget.

This is what sucks about Epic, and Fortnite, and the way cinema and popular culture are intersecting in the 21st century. We’re going to get the thing their shareholders want, instead of the something that might actually be cool. And by cool I mean I would much rather see Epic spend the cash on Facing Worlds, an anime series based on Unreal Tournament instead.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • What a bitter, shitty and yet unsurprising take from Luke.
    I guess it is showing how the opposite of the “hypercapitalist” description you can label fortnite with is “fun”. Really highlights the mindsets.

    Luke hasn’t really done his research (unsurprising) but Fortnite does have its own story going on behind the collabs and the shooting. A story slowly metered out over each season, or in spinoff media (there’s a comic out at the moment about Batman having been pulled into this world that resets constantly (ie, every time you start a new round of Battle Royale) and him trying to figure out how to escape). I don’t know how exactly you’d turn that story into a movie, or at least just one movie, but I am the unimaginative sort. And yeah, there would be lots of cameos, but if you are that shit up in that dreadful Ready Player One you could tolerate it in a Fortnite movie.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.