IKEA’s New Gaming Collection Looks Pretty Good

While people have been using IKEA stuff in the gaming space forever — right now I’m sitting on an IKEA office chair and using an IKEA desk — the Swedish company has never gone to the trouble of releasing dedicated gaming furniture before. That’s about to change

In a collaboration with ASUS’ ROG, in October IKEA is going to release a whole range of stuff called the “gaming range”, which is going to include everything from chairs to accessories to desks to storage solutions.

While some of the stuff is simply existing IKEA product given a GAMER facelift (like the pegboard setup below), other items are heavily customised, or even brand new just for the collab.

Image: IKEA

There are a couple of gaming chairs that come in different colours and finishes:

Image: IKEA

Image: IKEA

Some desks:

Image: IKEA

Image: IKEA

A case stand with wheels so you can roll it out, which looks very handy:

Image: IKEA

And a line of accessories that include headset stands, mug holders, ring lights and mousepads.

Image: IKEA

Image: IKEA

In isolation, a lot of the more restrained pieces are pretty nice, not to mention more practical (and versatile) than what you might expect from more gamer-oriented companies

But if you thought the cumulative effect of all this black metal gear would be an understated, Scandinavian take on a gaming room, I’m sorry to remind you that this is a collaboration with ROG, and so it’s nothing of the sort:

Image: IKEA

Though, to be fair, some of it does also come in white, so you can skip a few of the more GAMER pieces and end up with something like this:

Image: IKEA

Because you’re probably going to start making jokes about the names anyway, here are the official labels given to the main product lines in the collaboration: UPPSPEL, LÅNESPELARE, MATCHSPEL, GRUPPSPEL, UTESPELARE and HUVUDSPELARE.

This stuff is available in Australia now, and most lines will include options that are both cheap and not cheap. You can check out the range of gaming desk and chair sets here, IKEA’s gaming desks by themselves, and their gaming accessories.