Konami Apologizes For Atrocious eFootball 2022 Launch, Fixes On The Way

Konami Digital Entertainment has released a statement regarding the just-released and frequently mocked eFootball 2022, apologizing for the sorry state the soccer simulation game shipped in and confirming that the development team is preparing an update to release some time this month.

The game’s official Twitter account shared the statement, which acknowledged that the team has received lots of feedback about the game’s rather busted state. Konami said it “acknowledge[s] that there have been reports of problems users have experienced with cut-scenes, facial expressions, movements of players, and the behaviour of the ball.” An update is planned for this month that will attempt to improve the game’s quality, as well as implement bug fixes.

“We will do our utmost to satisfy as many users as possible, and we look forward to your continued support of eFootball 2022,” the statement concluded.

This apology comes not long after the game’s September 29 launch on mobile devices, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It launched in a very rough state. So rough, in fact, that numerous disappointed fans aired their frustrations, making eFootball 2022 Steam’s most-hated game.

The issues are plenty, but what you’ve probably seen floating around most are the janky facial animations of NPCs and scanned players like Lionel Messi. There are clips of footballers running with their arms behind their backs, with one Twitter user dubbing Naruto song “Raising Fighting Spirit” over a hilariously wonky recording from the game.

It remains to be seen exactly what Konami has in store for eFootball 2022‘s most atrocious elements. Many fans who’ve reviewed it wonder how the game passed any sort of certification in its current state.

eFootball 2022 is a free-to-play soccer game (with loot boxes!) developed and published by Konami. It’s part of the publisher’s long-running, once well-regarded Pro Evolution Soccer series, which was renamed earlier this year.