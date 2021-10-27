See Games Differently

Leak: Batman, Steven Universe Come Together In Smash Bros.-Style Fighting Game

Ethan Gach

Published 1 hour ago: October 28, 2021 at 6:20 am -
Image: Warner Bros. / Cartoon Network / Kotaku

Following recent reports that Warner Bros. was working on a platform fighting game similar to Super Smash Bros. called Multiversus, a possible roster for the project featuring characters from Batman, Steven Universe, Adventure Time, and more appears to have leaked online.

“y’all thought I was lying, huh?” professional Smash Bros. player Juan “Hungrybox” DeBiedma wrote on Twitter today. “Character select screen. There seem to be levels and fighter type icons.” The tweet was accompanied by an apparent screenshot of the unannounced game’s roster, including WB-owned characters ranging from Superman to Gandalf.

Adding credibility to the leak was the fact that a video DeBiedma made about the roster was quickly taken off YouTube by Warner Bros. over copyright infringement. “And that, my friends, is what we call a ‘hard confirm,’” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

News of the possible Warner Bros. fighting game first leaked on Reddit late last week. GamesBeat reporter Jeff Grubb corroborated that the game was real over the weekend, and suggested in a recent episode of his Grubsnax Giant Bomb show that it could be free-to-play. It’s still not clear when the game might get released, or even officially announced.

Warner Bros. Interactive did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If the game turns out to be real, it would be coming right on the heels of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and at the height of companies trying to cash in on their libraries of copyrighted characters. The original Multiversus leak suggested Mad Max would be able to fight Shaggy from Scooby Doo, possibly inspired by the Ultra Instinct Shaggy meme. Based on DeBiedma’s leak, the game would see Wonder Woman go head-to-head with Bugs Bunny, and who knows what other B-tier names from the Warner Bros. back catalogue. Where there’s money, there’s a way.

