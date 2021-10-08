LEGO’s ‘Largest’ Ever Set Is The 9090-Piece Titanic

It’s been over 100 years since the RMS Titanic sunk in the North Atlantic, killing 1500 people in one of the greatest civilian maritime disasters in human history. Which is enough time to have passed, LEGO figures, to release a great big toy based on the ship.

The LEGO Titanic, due for release in November, is making the most of its subject matter; where the actual ship was, at the time, the largest ever built, so too is this (according to LEGO) the “largest official LEGO set ever created”, coming in at 9090 pieces and measuring an enormous 54″ (135cm) long.

(Whether you want to argue that point is up to you, since the World Map set includes over 11,000 pieces)

Image: LEGO

While the outside of the ship is incredibly detailed — featuring little touches like a working anchor and tension lines — it’s also designed to be taken apart. Not to recreate the breaking up of the ship as it sank beneath the waves, no, that would be a bit much; instead the point here is that you can slide the ship apart to reveal the insides, which contain

If you think it looks complicated you’re not wrong, with the build only recommended for those 18 and over. It’s due out on November 1, and if you’re still wondering how much it’s going to cost, you are obviously new to this whole “LEGO in 2021″ thing, so please sit down before reading that the rrp is USD$630.

Image: LEGO

From LEGO, here’s some of the finer details: