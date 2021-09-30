Monster Hunter Rise Is Coming To PC Sooner Than We Thought

Usually, major exclusivities are a year-long kind of deal. But for Monster Hunter Rise, it’s coming to PC a little earlier than that.

Capcom’s streamlined eating and Big Horn simulator launched as a Switch exclusive earlier this year, and under most normal circumstances you’d think that meant it wouldn’t hit any other platforms until at least March 2022. But overnight as part of their Tokyo Game Show program, Capcom revealed Rise would be hitting Steam on January 12, 2022, with a free demo (likely with the same content as what was on the Switch) hitting Steam on October 13.

What made Rise so impressive was just how much detail they were able to cut back for the Switch hardware, while still keeping everything relatively legible. The environments are clear, attack patterns are easy to read and even in handheld mode it’s not a problem to keep track of everything that’s going on.

PC users, however, will get the benefit of 4K support, ultrawide resolutions, higher-res textures, improved keyboard and mouse controls, and voice chat. The PC version will also get access to Sunbreak when that launches in the Australian winter next year, although that’ll naturally be paid DLC. Capcom also confirmed the PC port will have all the downloadable content released for the Switch version “up to the end of November [2021]”.

Here’s the official recommended specs for those wanting to play Rise on PC:

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-8300

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Geforce GTX 1060 (3GB) OR Radeon RX 570 (4GB)

Storage: 23GB available space

Comments: These specs allow for the game to be played in 1080p/30fps with graphics settings at “Average”.

Capcom didn’t specify what CPU/GPU combo you’d need to hit 4K/60, and they also didn’t explain whether Rise would support any PC-specific technologies like AMD’s FSR or DLSS, both of which would be handy for machines striving to play at 4K.

And while this should be standard (and mostly is), it’s also still really nice to see Capcom confirm key remapping out of the gate:

Capcom went into more detail on Sunbreak overnight as well. For a start, you’ll only get access to the Sunbreak content after finishing the 7-star quest Serpent Goddess of Thunder. From there, the player will leave their home base and travel to a new centre of operations, although Capcom said they’d provide more details and imagery on the base at a later date.

We also got a look at two monsters: the Elder Dragon from the trailer above, and a returning favourite from Monster Hunter 2.

I’ve been keen for Rise to come to PC, mostly because I’d love to see what it can look like when it’s not held back by the Switch hardware. The design and structure of Rise is brilliant — it’s one of my favourite games all year, and I only really stopped playing because my Switch’s fans kept creaking and sounding like they were on the verge of dying. And those with ultrawide monitors will enjoy exploring the environments too, although Rise‘s locales don’t have the same amount of complexity going on as, say, Monster Hunter World.

If you’re interested, there’s more screenshots and details on the official Steam listing for Monster Hunter Rise. The page does confirm that Rise will use the infamous Denuvo DRM when it launches on PC, although as we’ve seen with many games before, that’s often not a permanent fixture.