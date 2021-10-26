Netflix Releases First Proper Cowboy Bebop Trailer

Production photos and an intro are OK for getting the briefest taste of the series, but Netflix’s first proper trailer for the upcoming live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation has just been released.

Here it is. At 2:40 it’s a far more substantial look at how John Cho and company are shaping up in the roles:

However the series itself ends up panning out, that soundtrack is going to be a banger. The series is out on November 19.

