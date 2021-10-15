Nintendo Apologizes For Metroid Dread Bug And Promises An Update

Near the end of Metroid Dread, some players are getting an error message that reads, “The software was closed because an error occurred.” The error prevents the player from proceeding, because the game goes into forced shutdown.

“A bug has been found in #MetroidDread that can prevent players from progressing under a certain condition,” Nintendo wrote on Twitter. “A patch will be released by the end of October to fix this. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

What causes this error? Towards the end of the game, if players destroy a specific door while they have a map marker open for said door, the game shuts down, and the previously mentioned message appears on the screen.

That sounds incredibly frustrating, especially so late in the game. But it’s not surprising when new games still have bugs and glitches. That’s just how it is — and thank goodness for patches. Bravo to Nintendo for getting out in front of the issue, acknowledging it, offering advice for a temporary fix, and announcing a forthcoming update. (Plus, nice of them to apologise, too!)

In the meantime, there is a workaround. On its official support page, Nintendo has posted the following tip for those experiencing the error:

Restart the game and, before playing through this sequence, remove the door icon map marker to prevent this error from occurring.

Easy enough, no? I think so! Just make sure the door icon isn’t being displayed as that’s what is apparently causing the bug.

Nintendo advises players to update the game when the patch is released sometime this month. No exact word yet on a release date for the patch, but there’s only a few more weeks in the month. Sit tight. It’ll be out soon enough.

