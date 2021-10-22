Nintendo Delays Advance Wars Switch Remakes Until 2022

The hottest Nintendo Switch game of the season is the latest to get hit with a delay. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp won’t be out until spring 2022, Nintendo revealed this morning, completely upending my holiday plans in the process.

“The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning,” the company tweeted. “You’ll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience.” Revealed as a nice surprise back at E3, the Advance Wars remakes were originally slated to arrive on Switch on December 3, rounding out Nintendo’s shockingly strong fall 2021 line-up.

Hello, troops! #AdvanceWars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was set to launch on 12/3, will now release for #NintendoSwitch in spring 2022. The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning. You'll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/dSi8VSsxTH — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 22, 2021

Packaging the first game together with Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising, the “from the ground up” remakes aimed to keep the charming sprite-based aesthetic of the originals, while adding new 3D graphics. I can’t say I’m a fan of the new visuals, but it would take more than that to stop me from pouring hours into the turn-based strategy classics, like it was 2001 all over again.

Unfortunately, I and others will have to wait a bit longer. It’s also not completely reassuring that Nintendo didn’t have a new date to provide today, and the remakes have instead been relegated back to a vague release window. Nintendo’s fiscal year ends on March 31, 2022.

Advance Wars 1+2 is hardly the only game getting pushed back these days, however. Rainbow Six Extraction was supposed to arrive this fall as well, but is now aiming for early next year. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 were pushed back this week as well. And Elden Ring is now slated to arrive in February instead of January as previously planned.

That month already had way too many games coming out. Fortunately, spring 2022 doesn’t start until March.