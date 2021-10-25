From New Releases To Controllers, These Are The Best Nintendo Switch Deals Right Now

Have you just finished yet another replay of Breath of the Wild and are looking for something new to play? Or maybe you still haven’t picked up a Nintendo Switch, but are finally looking to pull the trigger? Either way, there’s some great Nintendo Switch deals available right now, and we’ve rounded up all of them for you here.

These deals include essential Switch titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, along with fairly recent releases like Metroid Dread and No More Heroes 3, and upcoming ones like Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

If this isn’t your first time to the bargains rodeo, you’ll know that Nintendo Switch deals can disappear as quickly as they appear. So if you spy a game that you’ve been dying to play, don’t let that deal fly by.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Nintendo Switch game deals

If you’re looking to bulk up your game library, there are a few Nintendo Switch games on sale currently.

Those deals include:

Nintendo Switch console deals

If you head over to Amazon Australia today, you’ll be able to snag the standard Nintendo Switch console in Blue and Red for $448, or in grey for $449. That’s not a huge discount off the console’s usual $469.95 price tag, but it’s the best discount going at the moment. Amazon Australia is also selling the Nintendo Switch Lite for $314.95, down from $329.95.

If you’re looking for a console and game bundle, Catch is currently offering one that includes the Nintendo Switch, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 and three months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Over at Big W, the retailer is offering bundle deals for both the standard Switch ($479) and Switch Lite ($349). However, these bundles only include either Sonic Forces, Team Sonic Racing or Sonic Mania.

It doesn’t look like there are any sales for the Nintendo Switch OLED going on currently, which probably doesn’t come as a surprise considering how new this console is.

This year’s big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are just over a month away now, and judging by previous year’s deals, there should be some good Switch deals available. Will there be a discount for the Switch OLED? Only time will tell.

Other Nintendo Switch deals

One of the best deals that you can currently pick up for your Nintendo Switch is this 256GB Samsung EVO Plus Micro SD that’s currently on sale for $43.60, down from $89.95. We’ve written about the importance of increasing your Switch’s internal storage capacity before, and being able to boost it from 32GB or 64GB up to 256GB for under $50 is still a great deal.

Apart from that, Amazon Australia is currently selling the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $89 (down from $99.95) and the purple/orange Joy-Cons for $98.49 (down from $119.95). Both are good options if you’re looking to replace your old, drifty Joy-Cons.

Target and JB Hi-Fi are also selling the Pro Controller for $89, while Kogan has the red/blue Joy-Cons for $99.