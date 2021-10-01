PAX Australia 2021: Where To Watch, And What’s On

PAX Australia 2021 was almost an in-person event. At the start of the year, things were looking up. We could travel freely, coronavirus case numbers were at a safe ‘zero’ level and vaccinations were moments away from swooping in to prevent any major disasters. Unfortunately, circumstances changed quickly — and PAX Australia had to change, too.

This year’s event will now take place online, and while we can’t look forward to seeing each other in person, we can still sit down and enjoy a whopping good show.

Here’s everything you need to know about PAX Australia 2021, including when and where you can tune in.

When does PAX Australia 2021 air?

PAX Australia 2021 takes place from October 8 to October 10, with a range of panels and activities spread throughout the show.

Where can you watch PAX Australia 2021?

PAX Australia 2021 will take place on Twitch via multiple streams, which you can find here.

If you’re keen to tune in for a particular panel on the schedule, you’ll need to check in and see in which Twitch ‘theatre’ it’s taking place, and head there for the show.

What PAX Australia panels should you tune in for?

There are so many great panels booked in for PAX Australia this year and you’ll probably struggle picking between them. Everyone will have their own personal tastes, but here are a few that caught our eye:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

Talking Esports Events in a Post-COVID World – 11:30 a.m. AEST

Everything but Writing: Unsung Aspects of Narrative Design – 12:45 p.m. AEST

World-building for MMOs with The Elder Scrolls Online – 1:45 p.m. AEST

Gamifying Government: The Digital Revolution – 2:00 p.m. AEST

PAX Together: What Kind of Year Has It Been? – 7:00 p.m. AEST

Gaming’s a Drag: Drag Queen Streamers Spill the Tea – 8:30 p.m. AEST

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9

Games to Reality: Funding the Dream (during a pandemic) – 11:00 a.m. AEST

Decolonising Gaming Spaces – 1:30 p.m. AEST

Won’t Someone Think of the Children? Why Australia Bans Games – 1:30 p.m. AEST

Fireside with Deathloop’s Dinga Bakaba – 6:30 p.m. AEST

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

Indigenous Narratives in Gaming: Māori Storytelling – 11:00 a.m. AEST

Towards an Australian Tabletop Industry – 12:15 p.m. AEST

The Highs and Lows of Being LGBTQIA+ Content Creators – 1:30 p.m. AEST

Mental Health and the Benefits of Video Games – 5:15 p.m. AEST

You can check out the event schedule here and plan out everything you want to watch.

Is there anything else I can do at PAX Australia?

The nature of the online show means panels are the main focus of PAX Australia 2021, but there are a few other things you can check out while the event goes on.

Head to the website here to discover everything on offer, including indie game showcases and demos, community chat via Discord, and even some funky T-shirts, mugs and hoodies to keep your love for PAX going through the pandemic.

It’s set to be a super fun event for everyone, even if we can’t meet in person.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest news out of PAX Australia 2021.