Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: October 18, 2021 at 11:40 am -
Vimal Kerketta is an artist at DNEG, a visual effects studio that has recently worked on stuff like No Time To Die and Star Trek: Discovery.

You can see more of Vimal’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.

