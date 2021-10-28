Skyrim IRL TikTok Star Arrested, Charged With Murdering His Wife & Her Friend

Ali Nassar Abulaban, aka JinnKid, is the actor behind Skyrim In Real Life, a series of incredibly popular TikTok videos. He was arrested last week and charged with murdering two people, including his wife.

As NBC San Diego report, police were called to an apartment in the city’s East Village last week where they discovered the bodies of two people, Abulaban’s wife Ana (29) and her friend Rayburn Barron (28). It’s believed that Ana and Rayburn had been having an affair, and that the Abulabans had been “in the process of ending the marriage”.

Deputy District Attorney Taran Brast says that Ali had been “stalking” Ana since October 18, and that late last week he not only vandalised their apartment in a luxury complex, but “also installed an app on his daughter’s iPad that allowed him to monitor activity in the apartment”.

It’s alleged that last Thursday afternoon, after Ali had “heard his wife with another man”, he visited the apartment, found Barron there and shot him three times in the head and neck, before also firing “one bullet into his wife’s forehead.” Video footage from a neighbouring apartment reportedly shows Ali leaving the apartment directly afterwards.

He then picked his five year-old daughter up from school, who was with him in the car when he was taken into custody shortly afterwards. Police believe that Abulaban was the one who called 911 and reported the murders. Prosectors say the murders follow a domestic violence incident from last month:

Brast said there was an earlier incident of domestic violence that was reported in September, during which Ali pushed Ana, causing an injury in an incident that was witnessed by the couple’s daughter. No restraining order was issued, however.

Posting as JinnKid, Abulaban had over the last few years amassed an online following that included 950,000 followers on TikTok and 170,000 subscribers on YouTube. His last video, an impersonation of Tony Montana from Scarface, was uploaded only six days ago.

Abulaban is currently being held without bail awaiting a preliminary hearing on January 5.