Someone Put OLED Switch’s Durability To The Test

Nintendo’s new, updated Switch is selling well and looks great. But if you are lucky enough to find one this year, you might want to buy a screen protector for it as one YouTuber has discovered the Switch OLED screen is very soft and easily damaged by objects like coins or keys.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything sacrificed a new Switch OLED for the greater good, using it to test out the new console’s screen, joycons, overall build quality and sturdiness. The results are mostly positive, with Nintendo seemingly fixing many of the shortcomings found in the original hardware.

However, the biggest issue appears to be the new, fancy screen and its plastic cover. It can easily be scratched with minimal pressure and with dull objects like a coin. It’s probably a smart move to slap a decent screen protector on top of it. JerryRig noticed that the bezel seems designed to fit a screen protector as if Nintendo is aware of how many people will be adding a bit of extra protection to their new Switch OLEDs.

As for the rest of the console, Nintendo has added more metal parts to the overall build, making it harder to bend and adding more structure and stability to the Joycon connections at either end of the console. The larger kickstand is also made entirely out of metal now, adding an extra bit of protection against damage caused by some dude trying to bend the whole in half.

JerryRigEverything also tested how the screen reacts to an open, direct flame via a lighter. While the plastic layer didn’t melt, it did leave a permanent and nasty mark on the OLED screen. I probably don’t need to tell you this, but I’d avoid shoving the OLED Switch near any fires or open flames. Just to be safe.

If you do buy a Switch OLED and you are looking to transfer over your Animal Crossing island in preparation for the new update and more future content, we have a whole guide about it.

