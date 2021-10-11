Spider-Man and Iron Man Team Up in Manga from Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Kazuki Takahashi

Earlier this year, Marvel announced a deal with manga publishing giant Viz Media. This month, we’ll finally see the first release from that deal with a manga devoted to Captain Marvel’s cat Goose releasing next week, but Marvel isn’t stopping there.

Following the release of a Deadpool manga early next year will be a Spider-Man/Iron Man team-up called Secret Reverse. The story sees the wallcrawler and Armoured Avenger travel to Japan to battle an “evil gaming magnate” and the evil new technology under his possession. Originally published in 2019 as part of a collaboration between Marvel and Shonen Jump, the manga was revealed to be hitting North America next summer at Viz’s New York Comic-Con 2021 panel and came with a splashy cover featuring the two heroes. The book comes from Kazuki Takahashi, creator of Yu-Gi-Oh!, whose anime adaptation continues to have an amazing meme impact. It’s a long shot, but it would be kind of amazing if it turned out they were fighting the overdramatic billionaire Seto Kaiba.

The new manga push comes as Marvel attempts to return to a medium it sporadically dips into in North America. Outside of that 2014 one-shot crossover with Attack on Titan, their biggest foray into manga was the Mangaverse of the early-to-mid 2000s, and it had some wild concepts behind it. Black Panther could become the Falcon thanks to a totem, and Helstrom and Ghost Rider were Satan’s sons. For Spidey and Iron Man specifically, things were…interesting. Spider-Man was the last member of a ninja clan whose Uncle Ben was killed by Venom on Kingpin’s orders. As for Mangaverse Iron Man? He became a floating head in a jar while his sister Toni took the mantle. He still got suits of armour, though, and they all just looked like popular mechas from the time, and they could combine into an even bigger mecha called Ultimate Iron Man.

Look for Secret Reverse to hit shelves in summer 2022.

