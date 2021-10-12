Super Mario 64, Only Every Corner Is Wrong

The Super Mario 64 you know and remember is the one that’s coded properly, and every surface in the game is pointing in the direction it’s supposed to be pointing.

Here is what happens when that is not the case.

Answering the question "What would happen if we added random values to every vertices in Super Mario 64?" once and for all, so we can move on to more important questions! ???? pic.twitter.com/LDTwhFkj7f — Starxxon (@vl_tone) October 10, 2021

