Super Mario 64, Only Every Corner Is Wrong

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: October 12, 2021 at 11:20 am -
Super Mario 64, Only Every Corner Is Wrong
Gif: @vl_tone

The Super Mario 64 you know and remember is the one that’s coded properly, and every surface in the game is pointing in the direction it’s supposed to be pointing.

Here is what happens when that is not the case.

Good night, everybody. See you tomorrow.

