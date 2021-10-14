That Time Shigeru Miyamoto Said ‘Choice Bro’

Sometimes, life gives us gifts and we don’t even realise it.

We’re human beings. Sometimes, life gets us down. Sometimes, we’re in need of a pick me up, a little cheer that makes everything a little brighter.

Sometimes, you just need to hear the creator of Mario, Shigeru Miyamoto, thank Australians and New Zealanders with a “Choice Bro”. In English.

How this video has only been viewed 6,200 times (at the time of writing) is beyond me.

Look at that face, that grin of sheer, pure delight.

Look at those two in the background, not realising what they’ve just missed.

Miyamoto is a gift. A choice gift, even.

Thanks White_Pointer for the tip!