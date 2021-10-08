See Games Differently

The Art Of Deathloop

Luke Plunkett

Published 19 mins ago: October 8, 2021 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:arkane studios
creative worksdeathloopfirst person shooterssteven cormannvideo gameswindows gameszenimax media
The Art Of Deathloop
Image: Arkane

Good evening! For the first time in what feels like forever, we’re running a Fine Art that’s dedicated to the concept and produdction art behind a major release, in this case Arkane’s Deathloop.

Below you’ll find a cross-section of pieces that went into the game’s development, from early conceptual illustrations through to 3D models that made it into the game itself. It’s not every piece of work from every artist involved on the game, whether they’re at Arkane or a third party, but it’s a good look across the board!

You’ll find links to each artist’s individual portfolio in their names below.

ARKANE STUDIOS (UNCREDITED)

Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane

STEVEN CORMANN

Image: Arkane Image: Arkane

SERGEY KOLESOV

Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane

ROBERT DELEANU

Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane

Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane

MAXIME GOICHOT

Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane

YANNICK GOMBART

Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane
Image: Arkane Image: Arkane

