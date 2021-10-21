See Games Differently

The Best Third-Party Switch Controller Has A Sequel

Published 1 hour ago: October 21, 2021 at 2:06 pm
Image: 8BitDo
8BitDo have always made some of the best third-party controllers on the market, especially for retro gaming and the Switch. Their SN30 Pro+ was basically the best Pro Switch Controller if you didn’t want to deal with long-term drift, but now the company is finally releasing a sequel.

Called the 8BitDo Pro 2, the PlayStation-styled controller is effectively a cheap upgrade from the excellent SN30 Pro+ Bluetooth pad. You’ve got the same rough layout of the D-Pad, sticks, face buttons and the Start/Select buttons, but the back now has two back buttons. Crucially, there’s a dedicated button for switching between mobile/Switch/PC/D-input gaming, instead of the “press a face button while holding start” combo that the SN30 Pro+ needed.

switch controller
Image: 8BitDo

The face buttons look like they’ve gotten a slight redesign as well, with a slight convex shape instead of the concave design of the Pro+. There’s a quoted 20-hour battery life and customisations through the 8BitDo software suite. HD Rumble fans will be disappointed though: there’s only regular rumble vibrations in the Pro 2, although that may not be a huge factor depending on what you play and on what platforms.

The 8BitDo software will support the same range of trigger, button mapping, macros and vibration modifications as it does for the Pro+ today. You’ll have access to more profiles on the new controller though, courtesy of a toggle located between the left and right sticks.

The 8BitDo Pro 2 is available on Amazon Australia and is currently on sale for $75 (usually $89.95).

If you’re more curious about factors like input latency in wireless mode, a fan has compiled a huge list of how every Switch controller handles. For more great Nintendo Switch accessories, check out our list of worthwhile additions here. For those who need a new pair of JoyCons, you can find the cheapest deals for those right here.

