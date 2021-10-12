The Coolest And Most Impressive Cosplay From NYCC 2021

Pop culture fans of all ages flocked to the Jacob Javits Centre in Manhattan for New York Comic Con 2021 after missing last year’s convention due to covid restrictions. While it was a much lighter crowd this year for safety reasons, there was no lack of fun and out-of-this-world cosplay.

This year’s NYCC celebration brought loads of Loki, swarms of Star Wars, an amalgamation of animation, a nice bit of nostalgia, and a few costumes that defy explanation. If you spot yourself or one of your favourite cosplayers, make sure to let us know in the comments. And in case you missed it, you can check out all of our NYCC coverage below:

Into the Spider-Verse

Vulture

Thor and Hyperion

Dead…Pool

Hela

Flapper Loki

Bicycleb Loki Variant

Alligator Loki and President Loki

Venom and Carnage Kiddos

Morticia and Cousin It

Carmen Sandiego

Harry the Hunter and Betelgeuse

Big Daddy

Mr. T

Mars Attacks Alien and Nathalie Lake (Dog Version)

Midsommar

Trinity

The Batman Who Laughs

Two-Face

Superman

Catwoman

Invincible and Omni Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Dr. Facilier

Spinel

Greg Universe

Demon Hunter

Padme

Ahsoka and Sabine

Asajj Ventress

Red Miller from Mandy

Also an incredible Nicholas Cage mask??? Bravo.

