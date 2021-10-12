The Coolest And Most Impressive Cosplay From NYCC 2021

Pop culture fans of all ages flocked to the Jacob Javits Centre in Manhattan for New York Comic Con 2021 after missing last year’s convention due to covid restrictions. While it was a much lighter crowd this year for safety reasons, there was no lack of fun and out-of-this-world cosplay.
This year’s NYCC celebration brought loads of Loki, swarms of Star Wars, an amalgamation of animation, a nice bit of nostalgia, and a few costumes that defy explanation. If you spot yourself or one of your favourite cosplayers, make sure to let us know in the comments. And in case you missed it, you can check out all of our NYCC coverage below:
- Blade Runner Anime Black Lotus’ New Trailer Brings Synth-Tinged Sizzle
- Critical Role’s Animated Series Hits Amazon Next February
- The Expanse Season 6 Gets a Tense, Action-Packed First Look
- Wheel of Time’s Moraine Makes a Mysterious and Memorable Entrance in a New Clip
- I Know What You Did Last Summer’s First Clip Reminds You to Watch the Road
- For Critical Role’s Voice Cast, Adapting Their Own Work Was a Dream Come True
- Star Trek: Discovery’s Season 4 Trailer Gives Us a New Fight for the Galaxy
- Saga Is Making a Triumphant Return to Our Eyeballs This January
- The CW’s 4400 Will Explore How These Times Have Always Been Extraordinary
- Star Trek: Prodigy’s Teens Meets Captain Janeway in a New Clip
- Y: The Last Man’s Team Looked to Children of Men and I May Destroy You for Inspiration
- Animaniacs Parodies Thundercats in Its First Season 2 Clip
Into the Spider-Verse
Vulture
Thor and Hyperion
Dead…Pool
Hela
Flapper Loki
Bicycleb Loki Variant
Alligator Loki and President Loki
Venom and Carnage Kiddos
Morticia and Cousin It
Carmen Sandiego
Harry the Hunter and Betelgeuse
Big Daddy
Mr. T
Mars Attacks Alien and Nathalie Lake (Dog Version)
Midsommar
Trinity
The Batman Who Laughs
Two-Face
Superman
Catwoman
Invincible and Omni Man
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Dr. Facilier
Spinel
Greg Universe
Demon Hunter
Padme
Ahsoka and Sabine
Asajj Ventress
Red Miller from Mandy
Also an incredible Nicholas Cage mask??? Bravo.
Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in