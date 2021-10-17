See Games Differently

The Week In Games: Time To Buy Resident Evil 4 (Again)

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: October 18, 2021 at 9:25 am -
Filed to:amazon
capcomgamescomin video gamesin video gamingresident evil 4technology internetvideo game consolesvideo game publishersvideo gaming in germanyxbox one
The Week In Games: Time To Buy Resident Evil 4 (Again)
Image: Capcom

One day, I’ll no longer walk this planet. I’ll be dust in history. But until then, I’ll be buying Resident Evil 4 over and over and over… Well, you get the idea. And now with a VR version of the classic game hitting Oculus Quest later this week, I’ll be buying it again.

I actually bought my Quest 2 after Capcom announced that RE4 was coming to the VR platform. I had been wanting to get a new VR headset and that was just the incentive I needed to quickly grab one of Amazon. This will now be the 5th or 6th or maybe even the 7th (!) time I’ve bought this game. I’ve lost count. I have a problem. Someone help.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, October 18

  • Farming Life | PC

  • Summer in Trigue | PC

Tuesday, October 19

  • Dying Light: Platinum Edition | Switch

  • Youtubers Life 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

  • Into the Pit | Xbox One, PC

  • Inscryption | PC

  • The Caligula Effect 2 | PS4, Switch

  • War Mongrels | PC

  • Angry Alligator | Switch

  • Duo Zombies | Switch

  • Regency Solitaire | Switch

  • Undying | PC

  • Escape Simulator | PC, Mac

  • Dead Estate | PC

  • Bunhouse | PC

Wednesday, October 20

  • Spectacular Sparky | Switch, PC

  • Corpse Party | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Silver Chains | Xbox One

  • Energy Cycle | Xbox Series X/S

  • Sheepo | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

  • Klang 2 | PC

  • They Always Run | PC

  • Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again | Xbox One

  • BATS: Bloodsuckers Anti-Terror Squad | Switch

  • JARS | Switch

  • Crazy Gravity | Switch

  • Himno – The Silent Melody | PC

  • ELYON | PC

  • They Always Run | PC

  • Gravewood High | PC

Thursday, October 21

  • Resident Evil 4 VR | Oculus Quest

  • Echo Generation | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

  • Disciples: Liberation | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

  • Evertried | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Skul: The Hero Slayer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

  • Monomals | Switch

  • Toy Soldiers HD | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Tandem: A Tale of Shadows | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend | PC

  • Endocrisis | Switch

  • Sakura Nova | Switch

  • Howling Village: Echoes | Switch

  • Yumeiri | Switch

  • Cards of the Dead | Switch

  • Growbot | PC, Mac

  • Spire of Sorcery | PC

  • Sword and Fairy 7 | PC

Friday, October 22

  • The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

  • My Friend Peppa Pig | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Murder Diaries 2 | Xbox One

  • City Stunt Driver | Switch

  • Reminiscence in the Night | Switch

  • Pro Flight Simulator | Switch

  • Demon Hunter: Riddles of Light | Switch

  • Minigolf Adventure | Switch

  • Hourglass | PC

  • Alisa | PC, Mac

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.