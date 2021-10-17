The Week In Games: Time To Buy Resident Evil 4 (Again)

One day, I’ll no longer walk this planet. I’ll be dust in history. But until then, I’ll be buying Resident Evil 4 over and over and over… Well, you get the idea. And now with a VR version of the classic game hitting Oculus Quest later this week, I’ll be buying it again.

I actually bought my Quest 2 after Capcom announced that RE4 was coming to the VR platform. I had been wanting to get a new VR headset and that was just the incentive I needed to quickly grab one of Amazon. This will now be the 5th or 6th or maybe even the 7th (!) time I’ve bought this game. I’ve lost count. I have a problem. Someone help.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, October 18

Farming Life | PC

Summer in Trigue | PC

Tuesday, October 19

Dying Light: Platinum Edition | Switch

Youtubers Life 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Into the Pit | Xbox One, PC

Inscryption | PC

The Caligula Effect 2 | PS4, Switch

War Mongrels | PC

Angry Alligator | Switch

Duo Zombies | Switch

Regency Solitaire | Switch

Undying | PC

Escape Simulator | PC, Mac

Dead Estate | PC

Bunhouse | PC

Wednesday, October 20

Spectacular Sparky | Switch, PC

Corpse Party | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Silver Chains | Xbox One

Energy Cycle | Xbox Series X/S

Sheepo | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Klang 2 | PC

They Always Run | PC

Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again | Xbox One

BATS: Bloodsuckers Anti-Terror Squad | Switch

JARS | Switch

Crazy Gravity | Switch

Himno – The Silent Melody | PC

ELYON | PC

They Always Run | PC

Gravewood High | PC

Thursday, October 21

Resident Evil 4 VR | Oculus Quest

Echo Generation | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Disciples: Liberation | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Evertried | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Skul: The Hero Slayer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Monomals | Switch

Toy Soldiers HD | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend | PC

Endocrisis | Switch

Sakura Nova | Switch

Howling Village: Echoes | Switch

Yumeiri | Switch

Cards of the Dead | Switch

Growbot | PC, Mac

Spire of Sorcery | PC

Sword and Fairy 7 | PC

Friday, October 22