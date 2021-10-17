The Week In Games: Time To Buy Resident Evil 4 (Again)

One day, I’ll no longer walk this planet. I’ll be dust in history. But until then, I’ll be buying Resident Evil 4 over and over and over… Well, you get the idea. And now with a VR version of the classic game hitting Oculus Quest later this week, I’ll be buying it again.
I actually bought my Quest 2 after Capcom announced that RE4 was coming to the VR platform. I had been wanting to get a new VR headset and that was just the incentive I needed to quickly grab one of Amazon. This will now be the 5th or 6th or maybe even the 7th (!) time I’ve bought this game. I’ve lost count. I have a problem. Someone help.
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, October 18
-
Farming Life | PC
-
Summer in Trigue | PC
Tuesday, October 19
-
Dying Light: Platinum Edition | Switch
-
Youtubers Life 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
-
Into the Pit | Xbox One, PC
-
Inscryption | PC
-
The Caligula Effect 2 | PS4, Switch
-
War Mongrels | PC
-
Angry Alligator | Switch
-
Duo Zombies | Switch
-
Regency Solitaire | Switch
-
Undying | PC
-
Escape Simulator | PC, Mac
-
Dead Estate | PC
-
Bunhouse | PC
Wednesday, October 20
-
Spectacular Sparky | Switch, PC
-
Corpse Party | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Silver Chains | Xbox One
-
Energy Cycle | Xbox Series X/S
-
Sheepo | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
-
Klang 2 | PC
-
They Always Run | PC
-
Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again | Xbox One
-
BATS: Bloodsuckers Anti-Terror Squad | Switch
-
JARS | Switch
-
Crazy Gravity | Switch
-
Himno – The Silent Melody | PC
-
ELYON | PC
-
They Always Run | PC
-
Gravewood High | PC
Thursday, October 21
-
Resident Evil 4 VR | Oculus Quest
-
Echo Generation | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
-
Disciples: Liberation | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
-
Evertried | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Skul: The Hero Slayer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
-
Monomals | Switch
-
Toy Soldiers HD | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Tandem: A Tale of Shadows | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend | PC
-
Endocrisis | Switch
-
Sakura Nova | Switch
-
Howling Village: Echoes | Switch
-
Yumeiri | Switch
-
Cards of the Dead | Switch
-
Growbot | PC, Mac
-
Spire of Sorcery | PC
-
Sword and Fairy 7 | PC
Friday, October 22
-
The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
-
My Friend Peppa Pig | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Murder Diaries 2 | Xbox One
-
City Stunt Driver | Switch
-
Reminiscence in the Night | Switch
-
Pro Flight Simulator | Switch
-
Demon Hunter: Riddles of Light | Switch
-
Minigolf Adventure | Switch
-
Hourglass | PC
-
Alisa | PC, Mac
