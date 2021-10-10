This Week In Games: It’s Demon Slayer Time

It’s a huge week in video games, far so than you might have expected. There’s co-op zombie adventures. A new Jackbox Party Pack to enjoy. Disco Elysium hits the Switch. Swery’s new murder-mystery. And, of course, the Demon Slayer video game.

It’s been easy to forget how enormous a property Demon Slayer has become, so I’m keen to see what CyberConnect does when that’s translated into a video game. Some of their Naruto Shippuden adventures have worked out well, especially when the individual titles had enough budget to fully render out all the massive cutscenes.

But Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (my God what a mouthful) isn’t alone. There’s the full release of Back 4 Blood for those who didn’t preorder. A Little Golf Journey is a sweet, zen series of golf courses redone as dioramas that looks stunning. Bonito Days is basically an indie, ’90s cartoon-coloured Monkey Ball for the Switch. The Doctor Who VR game is getting re-released in 2D form for those on Xbox. There’s ’80s-era horror games if you love that VHS aesthetic. And The Riftbreaker is a basebuilding, aRPG survival game that’s adding to the crop of ray-traced games on consoles. (It should also make good use of AMD tech like FSR, too.) And the very unusual Book of Travels, a TMORPG — basically a tabletop RPG restyled as an MMO — launches tomorrow.

There’s plenty to get stuck into. Let’s go.

Aeon Must Die! | PC

A Little Golf Journey | PC, Switch

Back 4 Blood | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Xbox Series S/X

Last Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread | PC

Bonito Days | Switch

Book of Travels | PC

Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide | Xbox, Switch

Critadel | PC

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Xbox Series S/X

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut | Switch

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality | Xbox, PC

Dungeon Encounters | PC, Switch

Get Together: A Coop Adventure | PC

Inspector Waffles | Switch

Junkyard Simulator | PC

Lumione | PC, Switch

Midnight Protocol | PC

Monster Crown | Switch

Murder House | PC, Xbox

NHL 22 | PS4, PS5, Xbox, Xbox Series S/X

Ruin Raiders | PC

Settlement Survival | PC

Sphere – Flying Cities | PC

The Good Life | Xbox, Switch, PC

The Riftbreaker | PC, Xbox, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Tons of variety in this week. Let’s kick things off with Aeon Must Die!, because how could you not start the trailers with something that has such a distinctive style?

Real wild mix of games to get stuck into across all platforms and genres. See anything you like this week?