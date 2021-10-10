See Games Differently

This Week In Games: It's Demon Slayer Time

1
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: October 11, 2021 at 10:00 am
This Week In Games: It’s Demon Slayer Time
Image: Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

It’s a huge week in video games, far so than you might have expected. There’s co-op zombie adventures. A new Jackbox Party Pack to enjoy. Disco Elysium hits the Switch. Swery’s new murder-mystery. And, of course, the Demon Slayer video game.

It’s been easy to forget how enormous a property Demon Slayer has become, so I’m keen to see what CyberConnect does when that’s translated into a video game. Some of their Naruto Shippuden adventures have worked out well, especially when the individual titles had enough budget to fully render out all the massive cutscenes.

But Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (my God what a mouthful) isn’t alone. There’s the full release of Back 4 Blood for those who didn’t preorder. A Little Golf Journey is a sweet, zen series of golf courses redone as dioramas that looks stunning. Bonito Days is basically an indie, ’90s cartoon-coloured Monkey Ball for the Switch. The Doctor Who VR game is getting re-released in 2D form for those on Xbox. There’s ’80s-era horror games if you love that VHS aesthetic. And The Riftbreaker is a basebuilding, aRPG survival game that’s adding to the crop of ray-traced games on consoles. (It should also make good use of AMD tech like FSR, too.) And the very unusual Book of Travels, a TMORPG — basically a tabletop RPG restyled as an MMO —  launches tomorrow.

There’s plenty to get stuck into. Let’s go.

aeon must die
Image: Aeon Must Die! / Limestone Games
  • Aeon Must Die! | PC
  • A Little Golf Journey | PC, Switch
  • Back 4 Blood | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Xbox Series S/X
  • Last Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread | PC
  • Bonito Days | Switch
  • Book of Travels | PC
  • Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide | Xbox, Switch
  • Critadel | PC
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Xbox Series S/X
  • Disco Elysium: The Final Cut | Switch
  • Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality | Xbox, PC
  • Dungeon Encounters | PC, Switch
  • Get Together: A Coop Adventure | PC
  • Inspector Waffles | Switch
  • Junkyard Simulator | PC
  • Lumione | PC, Switch
  • Midnight Protocol | PC
  • Monster Crown | Switch
  • Murder House | PC, Xbox
  • NHL 22 | PS4, PS5, Xbox, Xbox Series S/X
  • Ruin Raiders | PC
  • Settlement Survival | PC
  • Sphere – Flying Cities | PC
  • The Good Life | Xbox, Switch, PC
  • The Riftbreaker | PC, Xbox, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Tons of variety in this week. Let’s kick things off with Aeon Must Die!, because how could you not start the trailers with something that has such a distinctive style?

Real wild mix of games to get stuck into across all platforms and genres. See anything you like this week?

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • The Good Life looks wild, and I’m really in the mood for some adorable animals.

    Riftbreaker’s demo from two years ago got me keen, the fact that it is on game pass means it’s a no-brainer install as soon as it’s available. The balance does lean a little more towards the ARPG shooty than I’d normally prefer in a TD game, but it handles reasonably well so I didn’t mind. In the demo, at least. This is the entry I’m probably most excited about.

    Back4Blood had my interest from what I saw of some streamers playing it earlier in the year, but the studio’s behaviour since has soured my interest.

