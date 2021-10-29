Uncharted’s Amy Hennig Is Making A Marvel Game

Skydance New Media and Amy Hennig, the creative director on the first three Uncharted games, announced today that they are working on a new narrative-focused Marvel action-adventure game featuring an original storyline.

After holding our cards close to the vest for so long, we’re excited to finally be able to share the news! We’re having a blast working with @MarvelGames on our first project at @Skydance New Media, and can’t wait until we can share more. Excelsior! https://t.co/opj87SJwQ6 — Amy Hennig (@amy_hennig) October 29, 2021

In a press release posted today, Skydance New Media, Skydance Media, Amy Hennig, and Marvel Games shared a bunch of buzzwords about the newly announced Marvel project. The press release was light on actual details about the game, like when it will be released or what platforms it will launch on, but it did include the word “interactive” seven times. This is the first game from Skydance New Media and Hennig. She joined Skydance in 2019 to help create a AAA games studio within the established Skydance film and TV production company.

“I can’t imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game,” said Hennig, the president of Skydance New Media. “The Marvel Universe epitomizes all the action, mystery, and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience. It’s an honour to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humour that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love.”

According to Skydance New Media, the studio has assembled an “accomplished crew of developers with decades of AAA experience in action and adventure gaming.” The new Marvel game they are working on will most likely be released on consoles and PC as well as “emerging streaming services”.

Skydance New Media’s parent company, Skydance Media, came under fire in 2019 after it hired Pixar co-founder John Lasseter despite allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Amy Hennig is also working with Square Enix as a writer on its upcoming RPG Forspoken. Before that and this new Marvel game, Hennig was at EA working on a Star Wars project with Dead Space devs Visceral. That game was eventually cancelled in 2017, and she left the publisher shortly afterward.

This Marvel game joins a growing list of new and upcoming Marvel titles. Just this month we got a new game based on the popular Guardians of the Galaxy. Insomniac is working on a new Spider-Man game featuring Venom, as well as a Wolverine game. Then you’ve got Marvel Midnight Suns coming out next year and a bunch of mobile Marvel games too, like the surprisingly good Future Revolution. Is that too much Marvel? Maybe. Regardless, add Amy Hennig and Skydance’s Marvel game to this list.