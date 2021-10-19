$600 Super Mario Bros. x One Piece Crossover Has Wonderful Hair

Custom toy company Fat Lane Toys have made this new statue that takes Mario and wonders, like maybe six other people on Earth have maybe ever wondered, what he’d look like if he was also Gold Roger from One Piece.

The piece — standing around 25cm tall — depicts Mario decked out in pirate gear, only with little Mushroom Kingdom touches all over it, and includes a flagpole and a treasure chest containing gold coins and a very, uh, peachy peach.

If you’ve never bought a statue like this before, here comes the uncomfortable stuff! Firstly, only 300 pieces of these are being made worldwide, and when orders are complete the company will only then start making them, a process they say will take around 3-4 months.

It’ll cost you around USD$440 to get one, though “prices are subject to change depending on the currency”, and it’s estimated they’ll be ready to ship out to buyers in February 2022.

