What Are You Playing This Weekend?

With the sun and the breeze out, honestly, I wish I still wasn’t stuck inside. Fortunately, there’s some quests to knock off to keep me busy.

The early access period for Back 4 Blood kicks off tonight Australian time. I previewed the game earlier this year; it was fine, but not outstanding, but I wouldn’t mind spending more time with the campaign to see how that all ratchets up. I actually really enjoyed a lot of the weapon mechanics — no surprise given Turtle Rock’s expertise on Counter-Strike and Left 4 Dead. So if nothing else, that will be fun to kill some time with mates.

That aside, I’ve got a bit of a hankering for virtual cricket again. I’ve had a customised playthrough of Cricket 19 going on PC where the physics, weather dynamics and how the ball performs off the pitch is just a little more interesting out of the gate. I wouldn’t mind just chilling with that and some podcasts in the background.

There’s movies and TV series and cooking to all knock off as well — but that’s plenty for the break, I think. What are you playing over the weekend?