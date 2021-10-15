See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

1
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 18 mins ago: October 15, 2021 at 1:30 pm -
Filed to:what are you playing this weekend
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Image: Riot Games

It’s always a good weekend when you know you’re finally getting your last Pfizer shot. (For now, at least.) That always means you need a day or so to recover, which is where video games come in.

Some friends of mine have got me intrigued in Valorant again, and it’s been interesting seeing where Riot is headed with the latest maps. I still wish something like Counter-Strike would adopt a newer engine with some of the elements that Valorant has — hell, even just consistent 128-tick servers for matchmaking would be a good start.

There’s a couple of other things on my plate, although they’re all under embargo at this stage so I can’t say an awful lot. One of them is another Australian game, which is a plus, and another one is a very excellent indie title that will probably be my final review for Kotaku Australia. Which is a bit bittersweet, but also kind of fitting.

What are you playing this weekend?

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Far Cry 6 and Genshin Impact it looks like.
    With some Lego Marvel, Ratchet & Clank and Kingdom Hearts III with the little fella.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.