What Are You Playing This Weekend?

It’s always a good weekend when you know you’re finally getting your last Pfizer shot. (For now, at least.) That always means you need a day or so to recover, which is where video games come in.

Some friends of mine have got me intrigued in Valorant again, and it’s been interesting seeing where Riot is headed with the latest maps. I still wish something like Counter-Strike would adopt a newer engine with some of the elements that Valorant has — hell, even just consistent 128-tick servers for matchmaking would be a good start.

There’s a couple of other things on my plate, although they’re all under embargo at this stage so I can’t say an awful lot. One of them is another Australian game, which is a plus, and another one is a very excellent indie title that will probably be my final review for Kotaku Australia. Which is a bit bittersweet, but also kind of fitting.

What are you playing this weekend?