What Are You Playing This Weekend?

For years, I’ve wanted to play through the Ni No Kuni remaster. Now, I might actually get the time to sail to that peaceful little beach.

This is the last What Are You Playing This Weekend that I’ll be doing, although I’m happy to confirm that you will have a new face next week with their own spin on things. So it’ll all continue as per normal on that front (and I believe an announcement as to who should be due very soon).

Anyway, video games.

I haven’t had a normal October — that is, one where I haven’t been constantly crunching and juggling an absurd amount of releases and things to write — since 2010. Almost 12 years. That’s how long October has just been defined for me by the relentless sea of content and an overarching burden, almost a pathological need, to continually feed it.

I’ve got a few weeks off until my next gig, so for once I’ll be able to enjoy some things for what they are. Age of Empires 4 is one of those; it’ll be good to just enjoy it without having to mentally process it into a million different pieces. (That part of me will come back, but not having to think about things for a little while is nice.)

There’s also a neat retro shooter I’ve been spending time with called Turbo Overkill. I’ve actually got a preview for that, but you won’t see it today — that’s embargoed for much later, so there will be a late October gift from me even after I’m gone.

But that’s me and where I’m at. What about yourselves – what are you playing this weekend?