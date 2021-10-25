You Can Change Your Overwatch Battletag For Free Thanks To McCree

Blizzard recently announced that Overwatch players will be able to change their battletags for free through next Friday, November 5.

The news comes shortly after the reveal that original Overwatch character McCree becomes Cole Cassidy this week. Previously, changing one’s Overwatch username required an AU$13 fee. This latest offer, which can be requested via customer support ticket, doesn’t stack with previous free name changes.

“As we introduce a new name, you might have the desire to do the same,” the official Overwatch website reads, referring to the controversial circumstances behind McCree’s name change.

Last August, Blizzard let go McCree’s previous namesake, veteran World of Warcraft and Diablo designer Jesse McCree, following reports of his participation in the studio’s infamous “Cosby Suite” meet-ups. While McCree wasn’t named in any of Activision Blizzard’s numerous ongoing abuse cases, his presence at the booze-fuelled, harassment-filled convention parties apparently looked bad enough to prompt this series of events

Other notable Blizzard departures from around the same time include president J. Allen Brack, Diablo IV director Luis Barriga, and World of Warcraft designer Jonathan LeCraft. Fortunately for the devs left behind, no Overwatch characters were named after them.

“We have a deep, talented roster of developers already in place and new leaders have been assigned where appropriate,” a Blizzard rep told Kotaku in August. “We are confident in our ability to continue progress, deliver amazing experiences to our players, and move forward to ensure a safe, productive work environment for all.”

Overwatch community response to the free battletag change has been largely positive, though many are using the opportunity to argue against being charged ten bucks to do so normally. Some players also promised to change their names to McCree out of some confusing protest to the Overwatch update, but so far there’s no proof any of them have actually bit the bullet.