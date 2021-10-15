You’ll Have To Pay More Than Double For Switch Online If You Want N64 Games

In September, Nintendo announced that it would make N64 games available as part of its Nintendo Switch Online service. At the time, Nintendo withheld the pricing info, leading some to speculate about how steep it could be. Today, we get our answer. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack (official name) will run you $US50 ($67) a year, or $US80 ($108) if you opt for the family bundle.

Nintendo Switch Online, which typically costs $US4 ($5) a month or $US20 ($27) a year, allows you to play multiplayer Switch games — like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — with other players via the internet. What’s more, subscribers also get access to a library of more than 100 classic NES and SNES games.

Starting October 25, you’ll be able to upgrade to a premium version of Switch Online that also includes N64 games and Sega Genesis games in the library. For $US50 ($67), you get access for a year. (You also get access to Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC.) The $US80 ($108) family plan, meanwhile, grants a year of access to you and up to seven other Nintendo accounts.

At the moment, there’s no pricing info for one-month or three-month memberships — like those available with the standard Switch Online membership — and it’s unclear whether or not Nintendo will add them in the future. Nintendo did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Kotaku.

Nine N64 games will be available at launch:

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Mario Tennis

Sin & Punishment

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Win Back: Covert Operations

Yoshi’s Story

The Sega Genesis offerings are a bit deeper, featuring 14 games, including Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the hilariously named Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, and Strider, which my editor insists is a Capcom arcade action masterpiece. (See the full list here.)

Ninetndo is also selling special Switch controllers modelled after the original Genesis and N64 gamepads. They’re $US50 ($67) a pop. Interestingly, while original N64 controllers required a Rumble Pak accessory to generate force feedback vibration, Nintendo’s preorder page for the N64 Switch controller confirms that it comes with this functionality built in.

Taking bets: How much will the rumoured Game Boy and Game Boy Colour expansion packs cost?