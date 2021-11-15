70+ Classic Games Are Coming To Xbox, Some of Them With Performance Boosts

Today during Microsoft’s 20th anniversary Xbox event, the company announced that 76 new games are being added to the Xbox backwards compatibility library, including the entire Max Payne franchise, F.E.A.R series, multiple Star Wars games, and more. Xbox also announced that some of these classics will support FPS boost and all of them will benefit from Auto HDR.

During today’s event, Peggy Lo, compatibility program lead at Xbox, announced that Microsoft was bringing more games to the Xbox backwards compatibility program. This is a bit of a surprise because in 2019 Xbox announced it had no further plans to expand the back compat library. However, it seems that continued community requests for some older games and the big 20th-anniversary celebration helped convince Microsoft to open the floodgates one more time.

Here’s the full list of games that you can now play on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S:

50 Cent ($0.68): Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful Katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia+

Dead or Alive Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney Universe

Disney’s Chicken Little

Elements of Destruction

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin

F.E.A.R. 3

F.E.A.R. Files

The First Templar

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Islands of Wakfu

Lego The Lord of the Rings

Manhunt

Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max Payne 3

Mini Ninjas

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Untamed

NIER

Novadrome

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

The Outfit

Outpost Kaloki X

Quake Arena Arcade

R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

Rio

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of Ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper!

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Skate 2

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Switchball

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time Pilot

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Toy Story Mania!

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Piñata: Party Animals

Warlords

Some games from the list that caught my attention include all of the Max Payne series, Timesplitters and its sequel Future Perfect, 50 Cent ($0.68): Blood On The Sand, Manhunt, Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe, and Skate 2. Sadly, at least as of now, you still can’t buy 50 Cent ($0.68): Blood On The Sand via the old Xbox marketplace. But at least if you get a disc copy you can now play it on your Xbox Series X.

All of these games will support Auto HDR on Xbox Series X/S consoles and resolution boosts across all modern Xbox consoles, including Xbox One.

Also announced today, 37 classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games are getting FPS Boost support, including some older back compat titles like all of the previous Gears of War games on Xbox 360, Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, and Fallout: New Vegas. And, interestingly, some of these games will support FPS Boost via cloud streaming. As always, Auto HDR and FPS Boost can be toggled on or off via the game’s compatibility settings in the Xbox dashboard. Here’s the full list of games getting FPS Boost support.

This huge dump of old games and the continued support of FPS Boost for older titles is yet another example of how Microsoft continues to run circles around Sony and Nintendo when it comes to supporting their back catalogue of games. While Nintendo continues to make it hard to revisit classic titles through above board means, Xbox is out here doing more to keep old games playable years and years after their release. And while they could of course do more, it’s still a nice change of pace compared to how most publishers and gaming companies handle retro games on older platforms.