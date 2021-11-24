This 12-In-1 Home Arcade Cabinet Is Getting A Black Friday Discount

Retro home arcade cabinet kit maker Arcade1Up has dropped the price of its 12-in-1 by $100 for Black Friday.

The 12-in-1 bundle features 12 classic arcade games from Bandai, Capcom and Midway housed in a retro, twin-stick cabinet. This cabinet comes in your choice of Mortal Kombat II or Street Fighter II liveries, and both machines are loaded with different games. And don’t worry, they’re three quarters the size of the original cabinets, so you probably can fit them in your home somewhere.

Here’s what’s in the MKII cabinet:

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat II

Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3

Joust

Defender

Rampage

Gauntlet

Paperboy

Rootbeer Tapper

Bubbles

Toobin

Wizard of Wor

And here’s what’s in the SFII cabinet:

Street Fighter

Street Fighter II: The World Warrior

Street Fighter II: Championship Edition

Street Fighter II: Turbo

Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers

Super Street Fighter II: Turbo

Super Street Fighter II: Turbo Darkstalkers

Strider

Commando

Final Fight

Ghosts ‘n’ Goblins

1944

These machines usually go for around $899 but are currently down to $799 in the Black Friday sale. You can check those out right over here. Part of the fun involved in these machines is that you actually have to build them yourself when they arrive. Sure, it’s just assembling a flat pack with a set of instructions, but there’s a screen and computer componentry involved. It’s a slightly spicier version of Ikea, and I don’t know about you, but that sounds kind of appealing to me.

But here’s what interested us: Arcade1Up has recently upgraded the WiFi connectivity of these machines so you can link cabinets together remotely for four-player multiplayer over the internet.

Among the home arcade cabinets getting these WiFi upgrades are TMNT, X-Men and The Simpsons, all of which are four-player games, but none of which were made in a time when online multiplayer was achievable. It’s known that Arcade1Up’s machines reproduce their games via ROMS and emulation, and there are plenty of emulators that incorporate online play, even for games that didn’t support it.

But to take that to the next step and build that online functionality into an arcade cabinet kit is rather different. We can’t imagine it would be common to run into someone with a corresponding cabinet you can play with. That said, if you do get to try the multiplayer on one of these cabinets, let us know what your experience is like. We’d be interested in your findings.